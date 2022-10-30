Chhath Puja is a Hindu festival that honours the Sun God, Surya Shakti and Goddess Chhathi Mata as people observe a strict fast during this festival for 36 hours and make offerings to the sun to seek blessings for the well-being, happiness and prosperity of their families. As Chhath means sixth, the festival falls on the sixth day of Kartik month in the Hindu calendar. This festival, also called Pratihar, Dala Chhath, Chhathi, and Surya Shashthi, is observed by women who keep a long fast and break it on the last day of the festival by offering Bihaniya Arghya to the rising sun. Chhath Puja 2022 will begin with Nahay Khay or the holy bath on October 28, followed by Kharna on October 29, which is the first day of the fast. In the next two days, offerings are made to the sun and the sunset and sunrise timings are of utmost on the days of Sandhya Arghya (October 30), when offerings are made to the setting sun, and Usha Arghya (October 31), when offerings are made to the rising sun. Chhath Puja 2022 Full Dates Calendar: Nahay Khay Kab Hai? When Is Kharna, Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya? From Shubh Muhurat to Puja Vidhi, Know Everything To Know About the Lord Sun Festival.

Usha Arghya or the last day of Chhath Puja is the day of Paran when offerings are made to the rising sun and women finally break their 36-hour-long fast. One night before women begin their fast on Kharna or Lohanda, Kheer is consumed before the fast. The rituals of this festival can even be traced back to the Vedas. Even in the Mahabharata, Princess Draupadi observed similar rituals and worshipped Lord Surya to get rid of her troubles and assist the Pandavas in regaining their kingdom. As you observe this fast, here are Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya timings in major cities of India that you can refer to for making offerings to the sun on Chhath Puja 2022. Chhath Puja 2022 Bhojpuri Songs for Free Mp3 Download.

City-Wise Sandhya Arghya and Usha Arghya Timings of Chhath Puja 2022

City Sandhya Arghya (Sunset) on October 30, 2022 Usha Arghya (Sunrise) on October 31, 2022 Pune 06:02 PM 06:33 AM Darbhanga 05:06 PM 05:54 AM Ranchi 05:11 PM 05:53 AM Patna 05:09 PM 05:56 AM Varanasi 05:18 PM 06:04 AM Mumbai 06:06 PM 06:38 AM Delhi 05:37 PM 06:32 AM Lucknow 05:25 PM 06:15 AM Kolkata 05:00 PM 05:40 AM Gurugram 05:38 PM 06:32 AM Bhagalpur 05:02 PM 05:48 AM Gaya 05:11 PM 05:56 AM Aurangabad 05:16 PM 06:05 AM Jamshedpur 05:08 PM 05:49 AM Bokaro 05:08 PM 05:50 AM Dhanbad 05:06 PM 05:49 AM Dehradun 05:32 PM 06:31 AM Gorakhpur 05:15 PM 06:05 AM Noida 05:37 PM 06:31 AM Ghaziabad 05:36 PM 06:31 AM

This festival honours both sunrise and sunset and people are sure to reach the Chhath Ghat before time to avoid missing the auspicious time for making offerings. People also sing folk songs and recite legends during this time. Witnessing the sunrise and sunset on these days is considered extremely auspicious. We hope you have a successful fast and that you arrive at the Chhath Ghats on time. Happy Chhath Puja 2022!

