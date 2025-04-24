In Hindu culture, specific dates are revered as particularly auspicious, believed to attract prosperity, spiritual growth and long-lasting good fortune. One such revered occasion is Akshaya Tritiya 2025, observed on the third day of the bright half (Shukla Paksha) of the Vaishakha month, typically in April or May. This year, Akshaya Tritiya will be celebrated on April 30 across India. Akha Teej holds immense cultural and spiritual significance and is celebrated across India and among Indian communities worldwide. Akha Teej 2025 is widely regarded as a symbol of eternal abundance and a favourable time to start new ventures, perform religious rituals and make significant purchases like gold. Naturally, the birth of a child on such a spiritually charged day is viewed with great positivity and hope. So, are children born on Akshaya Tritiya lucky, let’s understand. Akshaya Tritiya 2025 Date: Why Buying Gold During the Festival Is Considered Auspicious? Significance, Shubh Muhurat and Auspicious Time To Purchase Gold Between April 22 and April 30.

Why Is Akshaya Tritiya Considered Auspicious?

According to ancient scriptures, Akshaya Tritiya is the day when the Pandavas were given the Akshaya Patra, a divine vessel that provided an unending food supply. It also marks the birth of Lord Parashurama, the sixth avatar of Lord Vishnu, who is celebrated for his courage and devotion to dharma. Such associations elevate the significance of this day beyond rituals, making it a symbol of divine grace and strength.

Akshaya Tritiya is also considered one of the most favourable days of the year. Since it often occurs without the need to consult a muhurta (auspicious timing), any activity undertaken on this day is believed to thrive. Unique planetary alignments on Akshaya Tritiya including formations like Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga, Gaj Kesari Yoga and Laxmi Narayana Yoga are thought to amplify success and spiritual growth.

Is Child Born On Akshaya Tritiya Lucky?

Given its associations with prosperity and divine favour, a child born on Akshaya Tritiya is often considered exceptionally blessed. Astrologers view the birth charts of children born on this day as potentially favourable, enriched by positive planetary energies that could influence the child's future well-being and success. Children born during this phase are believed to inherit qualities such as a balanced temperament, a sense of responsibility toward family and an inclination to uphold traditions.

Rituals For Baby Born On Akshaya Tritiya

Families welcoming a baby on Akshaya Tritiya often consider it a divine gift and may mark the occasion with spiritual rituals to invoke blessings. Common practices include naming ceremonies, pujas and homa dedicated to deities like Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Vishnu and Parashurama. The goal is to ensure the child receives divine protection, good health and a prosperous life. Donating essentials such as grains, clothing or meals to the needy is a widespread practice, believed to bring good karma and dispel negativity.

Babies born on Akshaya Tritiya are thought to carry the promise of enduring prosperity and divine favour. While belief systems may vary for many families such a birth is a cherished event filled with joy, spiritual significance and the anticipation of a life touched by auspicious energy.

