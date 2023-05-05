The festival of Chitra Purnima is regarded as Chitragupta, the divine accountant's birthday. He was made by Lord Brahma using the Sun God. He is regarded as the helper and the younger brother of Yama, the God of Death. It is said that Chitragupta keeps watching over Earth to keep track of good and evil activities people commit. It's also believed that Chitragupta promptly reviews the person's list of both positive and bad karma once someone passes away. The message is subsequently forwarded to Lord Yama, who will ultimately decide the fate of the person's soul. He becomes lenient on this day and is able to aid individuals who use cures to get rid of their sins and atone for them.

According to sacred texts, the tale of Chitra Poornima is centred on Lord Indra, the Kings of Gods, and his Guru Brihaspati. Lord Indra and Guru Brihaspati once got into an argument over something Lord Indra said to Guru Brihaspati. Guru Brihaspati, Indra's master and advisor, gave him instructions to make a pilgrimage to the earth in order to atone for their negative karma. After accepting, Lord Indra carried out his Guru's wish. Lord Indra discovered a shivaling while on the trip under the Kadamba tree. Later, he came to understand that Lord Shiva was aiding him in lessening his bad deeds. He soon began presenting lotus flowers to Lord Shiva as an act of adoration. This incident happened in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, on the day of the full moon in the Chithirai month.

The preparation of Navadhaniyam, which consists of nine different foods offered to God, is another custom associated with this day. They keep betel leaves, almonds, coconuts, or bananas on a dish with burned incense sticks to worship the Lord. Then, they perform Mangala Aarti to finish the rituals. Chitra Pournami 2023 Date, Timing and Significance: Everything To Know About the Auspicious Tamil Festival.

Your prayers to the Divine on Chitra Purnima can link you to the greater divine energy. On this day, you can get closer to God, seek blessings, and find forgiveness by meditating and partaking in holy ceremonies. Therefore, you would be refreshed and given new energies in life if you prayed to God for the forgiveness of your past Karma. The obstacles that keep you from achieving your goals will be removed once you rid yourself of any bad energy. Check out Chitra Pournami 2023 wishes, greetings, photos, HD images & pics:

It is particularly auspicious to worship Lord Shiva and the heavenly accountant/bookkeeper Chitragupta with incense, camphor, and flowers on this day. Feeding the needy and the destitute might also bring you their divine favours. Since then, worshippers have been offering the Lord prayers at the well-known Meenakshi Temple in Madurai.

