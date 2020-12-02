Christmas is almost here and people are preparing for the festive season. From decking up the X'Mas tree, buying gifts, putting up stockings, everyone is soaked in the festive fervour. Meanwhile, if you are planning to add a little extra colour to the festival at your office, we have something for you. To add a desi angle to office decorations for Christmas, you can make rangolis of Santa Claus. Also, these Santa Claus rangoli designs will earn you a lot of praises. These are quite simple and won't take a lot of time, also Christmas is going to look different at your workplace. Christmas 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: From Online Secret Santa to Cocktail Party Night, 5 Ways to Celebrate X'Mas This Year.

To make it even more beautiful, you can write 'Merry Christmas' in different colours. While red is the theme colour, you can add a green, white and blue to make it look even more beautiful. In the Christmas rangoli, you can also make drawings of a small Christmas tree, reindeer and maybe some gifts. In case, you are worried it is time-consuming, watch the videos below as it can be made easily. Christmas 2020 Safety Tips Amid COVID-19 Pandemic: From Inspecting Electric Sockets Before the X-Mass Tree Decoration to Staying at Home, 7 Ways to Celebrate the Holiday Season Safely!

Christmas 2020 Easy Santa Claus Rangoli Video Tutorial:

Quick Santa Claus Rangoli Video:

Christmas 2020 falls on December 25. The day witnesses large scale celebrations across countries. People travel to their hometowns to meet their loved ones and prefer to celebrate the day with their loved ones. While the cake is mandatory for Christmas, an array of other food items are also made. We wish you all a Merry Christmas and a great festive occasion. Stay healthy and safe, everyone!

