Christmas will be celebrated across the world on December 25. The day that commemorates the birth of Jesus Christ, this festival is celebrated by one and all with great fervour and excitement. From decking homes, streets and Christmas trees to preparing the most delicious cookies, people enjoy various traditions that come with Christmas celebrations. Sharing Merry Christmas 2020 wishes and messages, Christmas 2020 Images and Wallpapers, Happy Christmas WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with friends and family is a common practice every year. Hence, in this article, we bring you Merry Christmas 2020 wishes, holiday greetings, Xmas HD images, Instagram quotes and more to celebrate the joyous occasion.

There are different traditions that people follow while celebrating Christmas. The traditional celebration includes attending the midnight mass, where people sing hymns and carols and pray to the almighty. Christians who celebrate this festival often make it a point to visit churches. Putting up plays and skits of the nativity scene as well as recreating the scene by the Christmas Tree is also a traditional practice around this festival.

Christmas celebrations are sure to be much smaller and close-knit this year across the world. With night curfews and restrictions in various parts of India and people consciously choosing to be safe, Christmas celebrations are also slated to include more virtual parties. People are sure to share Merry Christmas 2020 wishes and messages, Christmas 2020 Images and Wallpapers, Happy Christmas WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends online.

Christmas 2020 Wishes and Holiday Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: They Say the Best of All Gifts Around Any Christmas Tree Is the Presence of a Happy Family All Wrapped Up in Each Other. Merry Christmas to You And Your Family.

Christmas 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Very Merry Christmas Surrounded by Your Precious Family, and Many Blessings for the Coming Year.

Christmas 2020 Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Whatever Is Beautiful. Whatever Is Meaningful. Whatever Brings You Happiness. May It Be Yours This Christmas Holidays and Throughout the Coming Year.

Christmas 2020 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Christmas Quote: “Christmas Is the Season for Kindling the Fire of Hospitality.” — Washington Irving

Christmas 2020 GIF (Photo Credits: File Image)

Send GIF With Message: Merry Christmas!

WhatsApp Stickers:

Festivals and events are marked joyously with the help of these sticker images. Android phone users can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest collection of WhatsApp stickers.

We hope that this holiday season fills your life with all the happiness and good vibes that you need. The festive cheer is sure to be high during this time of the year, and with the colourful decor, bright lights and melodious music adding to our days, we hope that Christmas 2020 is everything you need it to be! Merry Christmas!

