Merry Christmas Eve 2020! Tonight's going to be a day of early celebrations to welcome the birth of Jesus Christ. Despite being stuck at home amid this pandemic, people are enthusiastically looking forward to the last festive celebration of this year. Christmas 2020 is here and aren't you a wee bit excited? Singing Christmas carols, baking Christmas cookies and exchanging beautiful gifts and messages with one another is all a part of these festival celebrations. And if you are looking for some amazing Christmas messages and Christmas eve wishes, we have them all here for you. Check out our latest collection of Christmas Eve 2020 Images and Wallpapers, Happy Christmas Eve WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures to friends and family. You can download them all for free and send everyone via social media.

Christmas Eve is marked with different traditions in different parts of the world. There is a festive atmosphere with beautifully decorated homes, decked up Xmas trees and people showing off their preparations for the festive holiday online. As a lot of people are stuck away from one another because of the pandemic restrictions, virtual celebrations will continue. And one of the ways to carry on is sending Christmas 2020 greetings, messages and wishes online via WhatsApp, Facebook or Instagram. Christmas Eve 2020 wishes, messages and HD images to convey your heartfelt greetings during these days of festivity.

Merry Christmas (File Image)

Message Reads: Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas, Let Your Heart Be Light.

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: I Hope Your Christmas is As Wonderful As You Are. Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

Merry Christmas Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: May the Christmas Season Fill Your Home With Joy, Your Heart With Love, and Your Life With Laughter.

Christmas Eve 2020 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: Season’s Greetings! Wishing You and Your Family a Blessed Holiday Season Creating Beautiful Memories With Your Sweet Family.

Merry Christmas (Photo Credits: File Image)

Message Reads: This Christmas we Should All Feel Fortunate to Have Our Family Around a Table to Share. I Wish You All A Merry Christmas!

Christmas GIFs

Watch Video of Merry Christmas Wishes:

Christmas WhatsApp Stickers

You can download Merry Christmas 2020 WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store app. You will also get Christmas greetings, messages, images, GIFs, Santa Claus photos and animated GIFs, quotes and a lot more. Click here to download Christmas 2019 WhatsApp Stickers. Christmas has a certain charm unique to its celebrations. Christmas Lights or listening to carols there is a soothing feeling to it all. Amidst the happiness, we hope that these wishes and messages help you to convey it with equal joy. Wishing you all Merry Christmas 2020!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 25, 2020 05:49 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).