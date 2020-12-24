Christmas is here. Celebrated by billions of Christians around the world, Christmas 2020 will fall on a Friday. Christmas is observed annually on December 25 and the festival commemorates Jesus’ birthday. Wishes and greetings are part and parcel of any celebration, and Christmas is no different. In fact, with New Year in tow, celebrations bound to double up. Here’s a collection of Merry Christmas 2020 wishes, Xmas WhatsApp messages, WhatsApp Stickers, GIF greetings, Christmas HD images, wallpapers, quotes and so on. There are also Happy Holidays wishes, Happy Holidays 2020 images, Happy Holidays quotes and more to make this an inclusive affair.

There’s a lot of debate over the right way to wish on Christmas. And it is indeed a welcoming change to witness. While traditionalists, as some of us view ourselves as like to wish everyone ‘Merry Christmas’ as for many prefer to wish ‘Happy Christmas’. And then there are those who exchange festive greetings by saying ‘Happy Holidays’. This is a more inclusive way to greet as there are other festivals than Christmas celebrated during the same time like Kwanza, Boxing Day, and Festivus. The ‘Holidays Season’ includes Thanksgiving, Christmas, Hanukkah, and New Year’s Day celebrations.

Search engine platforms also witness a search for a mix of keywords such as Merry Christmas wishes, Merry Christmas images, Merry Christmas and Happy New Year, Merry Christmas greetings, Merry Christmas messages, Merry Christmas wishes 2020, Merry Christmas Quotes, Merry Christmas card, Merry Christmas Eve, Merry Christmas 2020 images, Christmas wishes for friends, Christmas quotes, Christmas images, Happy Holidays images, Happy Holidays GIF, Happy Holidays 2020, Happy Holidays and Christmas wishes, Happy Holidays card, Happy Holidays and Stay Safe messages, and so on. Let’s get them all.

Merry Christmas (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Christmas Season End the Present Year on a Cheerful Note and Make Way for a Fresh and Bright New Year. Season’s Greetings to You All.

Merry Christmas (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Good Times and Treasures of the Present Become the Golden Memories of Tomorrow. Merry Christmas to You and Your Family.

Merry Christmas (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Christmas Season Bring Only Happiness and Joy to You and Your Beautiful Family. We Miss You and Hope to See You in 2021.

Merry Christmas (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: In This Loveliest of Seasons May, You Find Many Reasons for Happiness. Merry Christmas and Lots of Love From Our Family to Yours!

Merry Christmas GIF Greetings

Merry Christmas (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Merry Christmas & Happy New Year. Reflect on the Special Moments. Ring In the Year With the People Who Make Them So Special.

Merry Christmas (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope You Enjoy Christmas With the Ones You Love and Step Into the New Year With Lots of Happiness and Good Health. Wishing You a Merry Christmas and a Very Happy New Year!

Merry Christmas 2020 Messages: WhatsApp Greetings, Facebook Wishes & Images to Send on the Festival

How to Download Merry Christmas 2020 WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Merry Christmas 2020 WhatsApp Stickers online from Play Store. They are totally awesome with cute Santa Claus riding his reindeer sleigh GIFs and decorated Christmas Tree GIFs, sure to bring a big smile on your face this holiday season. HERE is the download link to get Christmas WhatsApp Stickers. We wish all our readers Merry Christmas and Happy New Year 2021.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 24, 2020 07:41 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).