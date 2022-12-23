'Tis the season! Yes, that time of the year is here. Also, what is better than Christmas day? Christmas eve, of course! There are numerous traditions and customs specific to Christmas Eve. Attending a Midnight Mass Church Service is the one that is still most commonly popular. This is the most significant church service of the Christmas season in many nations, notably Catholic ones like Spain, Mexico, Poland, and Italy. For celebrating Christmas 2022, we have some the best DIY beautiful Christmas cards. You must check out these exciting Christmas Eve 2022 Wishes and tell your loved ones they are special. Read along to check some interesting Greetings, Images, WhatsApp Messages, HD Wallpapers & Quotes for the day!

In some nations, people may fast on Christmas Eve (typically without eating any meat or fish), and the main Christmas feast is frequently consumed after the Midnight Mass. The meal is consumed in the evening in some other nations, including Belgium, Finland, Lithuania, and Denmark, and you might attend a Midnight Service following! The Midnight Mass Communion Service, also known as "Christ-Mas," was particularly noteworthy since it was the only service that could begin after sundown and before daybreak the following day. As a result, it was held at midnight! Christmas Tree 2022 Red and Gold Decoration Ideas: From Berries and Foliage to Lights and Ornaments, Get Best Decoration Tips in the Colour Theme.

Additionally, in other nations like Germany, Sweden, and Portugal, people give gifts on Christmas Eve. For many years, beginning on this day, December 24, Christmas Eve, people all around the world celebrated Christmas as a season rather than a single day. To celebrate the day, we have compiled a super holly jolly Merry Christmas SMS, and Quotes. Check out the collection of Christmas Eve Wishes:

Christmas Eve 2022 Quotes, Wishes & Greetings

Christmas Eve 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Image Reads: I Hope This Christmas Eve Fills Your Heart With the Love of God, and May God Turn Your Dreams Into Reality. Wish You a Very Sparkling Christmas Eve.

Christmas Eve 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: As the Magic of Christmas Spreads, May the Spirits of Christmas Bring You Peace and the Warmth of Christmas Grant You Love. Have a Joyful Christmas Eve.

Christmas 2022 Quotes (File Image)

Image Reads: Christmas Eve – A Perfect Night To Express Affection for Your Family, Forgive Those Who Failed You and Forget Past Mistakes. – Unknown

Christmas 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Image Reads: Wish This Christmas Eve Brings You the Gifts of Happiness, Good Health, and Joy! – Unknown

Christmas Eve 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Image Reads: Wishing You Joy and Happiness on Christmas Eve. May You Be Blessed With Peace, Love and Joy. Have a Merry Christmas Eve Celebration!

Christmas Eve 2022 Wishes and Messages: Share Images To Celebrate the Day Before Christmas

Perhaps the custom of partying the night before the big event is a holdover from the time of Jewish reckoning in antiquity. A Jewish day started at six in the evening and ended at six the next evening.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 23, 2022 05:12 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).