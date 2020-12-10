Christmas Jumper Day is an annual event celebrated in the United Kingdom and Ireland. It is a fundraising campaign organised by charity Save the Children in the UK. The annual tradition sees everyone from your colleagues to your grandparents don the most eye-catching festive garments and engage in raising money and create awareness for children who are in need. People across the UK have embraced the concept of Christmas Jumper Day, wholeheartedly and some go to extraordinary lengths to boost their fundraising efforts. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, things would be different, but the main purpose remains. Christmas Jumper Day 2020 is on December 11, and there is a lot you can do. From wearing super cosy Xmas jumpers to doing charity, here are a few ways to celebrate the day with a cause.

December is the month filled with holidays. Hanukkah and Christmas celebrations are on the way and so are many celestial events to grace up the night sky. The month is filled with joy. Ahead of Christmas 2020, UK will observe Christmas Jumper Day to create awareness about children in need. Here are quick ways to celebrate the annual event during this year's holiday season.

Save the Children Christmas Jumper Day!

#ChristmasJumperDay is only 12 sleeps away! 🚨😴 Here’s some more info to help you get ready for the best day of the year - no matter where you are in December. Sign up now 👇https://t.co/UE88tIRtOS pic.twitter.com/iUfOtVt2MC — Save the Children UK (@savechildrenuk) November 29, 2020

Wear a Jumper: The simplest way of getting involved with Christmas Jumper Day 2020, is, of course, to wear eye-catching festive knitwear on the day. You can jazz up your sweater by adding sequins and other Christmas motifs. The aim is to look as bright and Christmassy as Buddy the Elf. Don’t worry, and you do not have to buy a new one, you can knit your own or get crafty with an old one.

Charity: COVID-19 has made life even more difficult, for kids and families who are already struggling to get by. For kids at school, the recommended donation amount is 1 euro. Save the Children have outlined how the donation would help, highlighting the COVID-19 essentials.

Virtual Event: Because of the pandemic, raising funds physically, may not be a great idea, but this year, fundraising goes virtual. Save The Children are also organising many competitions over Zoom to raise money.

These are some and primary ways to celebrate Christmas Jumper Day 2020. The main idea is to raise funds for the children who need it. COVID-19 is making life more challenging. And it is essential now more than ever to participate in the campaign and protect the magic of children around the world.

