Christmastide is another name for the Christmas season, which is part of the liturgical calendar. Liturgy is basically customary public worship performed by a religious group, especially by a Christian group, and consists of the cycle of liturgical seasons in Christian churches that determines when feast days, including celebrations of saints, are to be observed, and which portions of Scripture are to be read.

Christmastide begins on Christmas Eve at sunset, which is the ending of the first season of the Church year. Christmastide is also known as Christmastime or the Christmas season. In some Christian denominations, Christmastide is similar to Twelvetide which means The Twelve Days of Christmas.

History Of Christmastide 2021

In 567, the 'Council of Tours' proclaimed the twelve days from Christmas to Epiphany as a sacred and festive season. In Christianity, Council means a meeting of bishops and other leaders to consider and rule on questions of doctrine, administration, etc, whereas Epiphany is a Christian holiday primarily commemorating the Wise Men visit to the baby Jesus and the baptism of Jesus by John the Baptist. In the medieval era, Christendom, Christmastide lasted from the Nativity to the presentation of Jesus at the temple.

Significance Of Christmastide 2021

Until the 19th century, December 25 marked only the beginning of Christmas in many Christian churches. Christmastide lasts twelve days and ends on the 5th of January which is followed by the Epiphany season, or Epiphanytide. The Greek word 'epiphany' means 'an appearance, revelation, or manifestation of a divine being'.

Christmastide encompasses a number of important religious and secular celebrations, including Christmas Day on December 25, St. Stephen's Day/Boxing Day on December 26, Childermas, or the Feast of the Holy Innocents on December 28, New Year's Eve on December 31, New Year's Day on January 1, and Epiphany Eve that is the Twelfth Night on the evening of January 5. Christmastide 2022 starts on Sunday, December 25, 2022 (in 367 days) and ends on Thursday, January 5th, 2023 (in 378 days).

