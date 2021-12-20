Merry Christmas 2021 wishes and greetings are here! Every year on December 25 the whole world celebrates as Christmas. The celebration of this festival starts from the evening of December 24. But do you know why this festival is celebrated? The people of the Christian community celebrate it as the birthday of Jesus Christ. You can celebrate the day in the best way possible way and for that we've got you some amazing Merry Christmas 2021 and Happy New Year Wishes. You can send these WhatsApp Messages, HD Images, Wallpapers, SMS and Quotes to your friends and family. Merry Christmas Wishes & Greetings 2021 HD Images, WhatsApp Messages, Wallpapers, Quotes and SMS to your loved ones will make their day.

On this day, whether children or elders wait to get gifts from Santa Claus. The second important tradition is that of the Christmas tree. A fir tree was decorated on the occasion which is called the Christmas tree. Apart from this, another tradition sees people sharing Christmas greeting cards with each other. Nowadays, people send Christmas cards on digital social media platforms. And if you want to share the happy messages as well, we have a set of Merry Christmas 2021 Wishes & Greetings to celebrate the big day in advance and let your loves ones feel special about X-Mas day. Check out some of the best Images, WhatsApp Messages, HD Wallpapers & Quotes to celebrate Christmas in advance:

Merry Christmas (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You a Christmas That’s Merry and Bright!

Merry Christmas (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Merry Christmas With Lots of Love.

Merry Christmas (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: We Hope You Have a Safe and Relaxing Holiday Season.

Merry Christmas (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Your Holidays Sparkle With Joy and Laughter.

Merry Christmas (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Hope Your Christmas Is Filled With Joy This Year!

WhatsApp Message Reads: Merry Christmas! Wishing You All the Best This Holiday Season!

How to Download Christmas WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download WhatsApp stickers from Play Store online and share them with your family and friends on the fun occasion. Here's the download link.

Not just Christmas, we also have new year around the corner, and for the NY 2021 we have beautiful images, thoughtful WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers, Facebook messages and SMS as well so that that you can send to wish you colleagues and friends on this day. Christmas is the most important festival celebrated at the end of the year before the New Year and we wish you all the luck and happiness in the world.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 20, 2021 03:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).