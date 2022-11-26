The Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment, on the day of November 19, 2015, announced the decision of the government of India (GOI) to celebrate the 26th day of November every year as 'Constitution Day.' The occasion is also known as Samvidhan Diwas or National Law Day which commemorates the adoption of the Constitution of India. Constitution Day 2022 falls on Saturday. Here's our collection of Happy Samvidhan Diwas 2022 messages, Happy Constitution Day 2022 greetings, HD images and wishes. Constitution Day 2022 in India Date: Know the History and Significance of the Day and How the Indian Samvidhan Divas Is Observed.

Constitution Day 2022 Messages

Constitution Day 2022 Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: If I Find the Constitution Being Misused, I Shall Be the First To Burn It. – Dr B.R. Ambedkar

National Law Day 2022 HD Wallpapers

Constitution Day 2022 in India Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Constitution Not Only Empowers a Government but Also Empowers the Citizens of a Country. Warm Wishes on Indian Constitution Day to All.

Samvidhan Divas 2022 Images

Sayings by BR Ambedkar (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Great Man Is Different From an Eminent One in That He Is Ready To Be a Servant of Society. – Dr B.R. Ambedkar

National Law Day Sayings

Constitution Day 2022 in India Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Government Functions Better and Right When They Have a Constitution To Follow. Warm Wishes on Indian Constitution Day.

Happy Constitution Day 2022 Wishes

Messages by BR Ambedkar (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Democracy Is Not Merely a Form of Government…It Is Essentially an Attitude of Respect and Reverence Towards Fellowmen. – Dr B.R. Ambedkar

Constitution Day 2022 In India: Date, History, Significance Of The Indian Samvidhan Divas

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)