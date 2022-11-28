Crohn's and Colitis Awareness Week is marked every year from December 1-7 2022. This Awareness Week raises awareness about the ailment and sheds light on the challenges faced by people who suffer from these illnesses. Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis can be defined as a complex autoimmune condition with a range of debilitating symptoms. While Crohn’s disease is a chronic inflammatory condition of the gastrointestinal tract, ulcerative colitis is a chronic inflammatory condition limited to the colon or large intestine. World IBD Day 2022 Date & Significance: What Is Inflammatory Bowel Disease? Everything You Need To Know About Crohn’s Disease and Ulcerative Colitis.

Both disorders are classified as inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) which can cause severe cramping, debilitating discomfort, unintentional weight loss and other life-disrupting symptoms. Some of the symptoms include severe abdominal pain and bloody diarrhoea which are believed to be the two most common symptoms. However, patients can also experience fatigue, weight loss, swollen joints and joint pain, eye and skin problems and liver issues. There is currently no known cure for either of these conditions. Here Are 5 Foods to Avoid in IBD Diet.

History of Crohn's and Colitis Awareness Week

According to historical records, not much research was conducted on Crohn’s or colitis. English physicians Wilks and Moxon were the first ones to study colitis. Crohn’s disease was discovered by Dr Burrill B. Crohn, Leon Ginzburg, and Gordon D. Oppenheimer after carrying out research on 14 patients. These patients were experiencing symptoms such as severe abdominal cramps, chronic diarrhoea, and sudden weight loss. The doctors carried out in-depth research on these symptoms and named the disease ‘regional ileitis’. The name was later changed to Crohn’s disease.

Significance of Crohn's and Colitis Awareness Week

Crohn’s and colitis are life-long diseases but can be managed with medical treatment. The significance of the week is educating everyone about these illnesses and it can also help patients to improve their overall health. ​ The cause of Crohn’s is currently unknown, although it’s not contagious. It may be related to genetics or a virus that triggers an immune response to inflammation.

Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) is a term for two conditions (Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis) that are characterized by chronic inflammation of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract. Prolonged inflammation results in damage to the GI tract. Many associations linked to World IBD Day are using the purple ribbon as a symbol of awareness and support for those living with IBD.

