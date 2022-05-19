May 19 is observed as World IBD Day. IBD is short for Inflammatory Bowel Disease and this day aims to unite people and fight ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease through spreading awareness about IBD. The day was established in 2010 as Digestive Disease Week in the United States. It is necessary to spread awareness on this day as untreated IBD can result in complications like malnutrition, blood loss, intestinal rupture and colorectal cancer. IBD or Inflammatory Bowel Disease is a group of disorders related to the intestines. Ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease are the two most common types of inflammatory bowel disease. Researchers Discover Key Growth Factor Protein, Effective in Protection Against IBD.

World IBD Day 2022 Date & Significance

Every year World IBD Day takes place on May 19 to unite people across the globe to fight against Crohn's disease. According to a study, 45 out of one lakh people suffer from ulcerative colitis. The reason for this can be a lifestyle and bad eating habits. This day with advancements in the medical world, it is possible to recognize IBD sooner. World IBD Day is celebrated every year so that doctors and people are more and more aware about this. IBD is often treated by colonoscopy. The symptoms of IBD are similar to those of intestinal tuberculosis and haemorrhoids. and therefore awareness is a MUST. High intake of refined items, lack of fiber in the diet aggravate the problem. Apart from this, smoking, tobacco use, and long-term use of painkillers are the major reasons as well.

Inflammatory Bowel Disease Causes and Treatment

Inflammatory bowel disease is caused by inflammation of the digestive tract. Risk factors can include genetics, age, a weakened immune system, and smoking. Treatment methods range from medications and surgery to diet and lifestyle regimens. Regular exercise and quitting habits, such as smoking and drinking, are also recommended. Inflammatory bowel disease (IBD), once thought to be incurable, can now be diagnosed and with some improvement in lifestyle and early detection of the disease, IBD can be controlled.

Prolonged abdominal pain, blood in stool, fever, are some of the signs you must look out for. There is no definite cure for IBD at present, but it can be controlled with surgery and traditional measures. This allows the patient to lead a normal life.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2022 07:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).