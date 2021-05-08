Mother’s Day 2021 is on May 9. Nothing makes the celebration more relevant without some good old desi mom funny memes. Mothers are the best, but desi moms are the funniest! We all can agree that Indian parents are too drama, and our mom is the ultimate savage queen in our life! From her selfless love for us, her emotional radar that helps us identify what is wrong with us in just a second to her everyday taunts—Indian kids share a totally different bond with mothers. Since we are celebrating Mother’s Day 2021, we thought of it as a perfect time to look at some of the funniest desi mom memes, hilarious jokes, and reactions that will make you ‘That’s like my mom!’ After all, mothers are different, but “maa ki mamta,” is the same for all of us!

Mother’s Day 2021 will be observed just like last year because of the pandemic. We are looking for more indoor and virtual celebrations to make her feel extra special on this day! Now that we are staying at home more, and if you are living with your family, chances are that you may be getting the treatment, affection, and drama a little extra. Our life as a desi kid is summed up in these hilarious memes and jokes shared on the internet. While you shower your mom with gifts, and a special dinner, on Mother’s Day, don’t forget to share these reactions with her. Don’t worry, she won’t hit you, but instead, laugh along as she knows that’s herself—a savage queen!

We Took the Game Seriously!

Wen you ask Mom for something and she says ‘papa se pucho pehle’ and wen you ask him he says ‘mummy se pucho pehle’ pic.twitter.com/VKNyaTCoXD — SwatKat💃 (@swatic12) July 18, 2018

Same!!!!

Me *coughs at home* Mom : aur piyo thanda paani Me *living far away from home* *coughs* pic.twitter.com/yjLpjh41d7 — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) September 1, 2017

Hahaha

*In the kitchen* 🇺🇸 mom: “come on over, dinner is ready!” 🇮🇳 mom: “ghusna nahi bina nahaye kitchen me” — Deejay #BBC (@babaBC) July 16, 2018

No One Explains the Best Than Our Desi Mom!

'Mom trying to let his son eat carrot 🥕' Son- Why should we eat carrot,mom? Other countries- Because it contains beta-carotene baby, it's good for eyes. Indian mom- Tune kabhi khargosh ko chasma lagate huye dekha hai !! — Pritam👔 (@pritamkdas99) July 16, 2018

True That!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memes (@halalmemes03)

Always Maa!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by MoodSwag (@moodswaghq)

Our Fierce Lady!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by brown memes (@memesbybrowniee)

LOL

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Original Desi Memes (@aatmanirbhar.laughter)

Always Worried About Their Child!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Original Desi Memes (@aatmanirbhar.laughter)

New Meme Addition to Virtual Classes!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Adultsatire | Memes | Videos (@adultsatire)

Fin.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arré (@arreindia)

Aren’t they so relatable? Behind all those quirky taunts, there is hidden love and care that makes our mom so so special! Celebrate her, and tell her how important she is in your life. And to all the desi moms, we wish you a Happy Mother’s Day!

