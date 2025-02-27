Every year, Digital Learning Day is celebrated across the United States of America (USA) on the last Thursday of every February. This year, Digital Learning Day 2025 falls on Thursday, February 27. This annual event holds great significance as it celebrates the use of technology in education to enhance student learning. Digital Learning Day was started in 2012 by the Alliance for Excellent Education. This annual event highlights innovative teaching strategies, digital tools, and the importance of technology in modern education. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Digital Learning Day is an annual event that emphasizes the role of technology in transforming education and enhancing student engagement. In this article, let’s know more about the Digital Learning Day 2025 date and the significance of the annual event in the US.

Digital Learning Day 2025 Date

Digital Learning Day 2025 falls on Thursday, February 27.

Digital Learning Day Significance

Digital Learning Day serves as a platform for educators, students, and institutions to showcase innovative teaching strategies and digital tools that make learning more interactive, accessible, and effective. This annual event promotes personalised learning experiences that cater to different learning styles and needs by integrating technology into the classroom.

Digital Learning Day also highlights the importance of digital equity, ensuring that all students, regardless of their background, have access to quality educational technology. On this day, schools and organisations host events like seminars and webinars to advocate for better digital infrastructure, teacher training, and policies that support the seamless integration of technology into education.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 27, 2025 08:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).