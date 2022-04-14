Ambedkar Jayanti or Bhim Jayanti is observed as the birth anniversary of Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar, fondly known as Babasaheb Ambedkar. It is a day to commemorate the Indian polymath and civil rights activist. As we celebrate Ambedkar Jayanti 2022, here's a collection of quotes by Dr BR Ambedkar along with images, banners and HD wallpapers that one can share with their near and dear ones. You may use these photos as Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 wishes, Ambedkar Jayanti greetings, Ambedkar Jayanti messages and more. Ambedkar Jayanti 2022 Wishes & Messages: WhatsApp Status, Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Quotes, Bhim Jayanti Images and Banners To Mark Birthday of Father of the Indian Constitution.

Throughout his life, B R Ambedkar struggled for equality and therefore this day is also known as Equality Day in India. He was also the founder of the constitution of India. He was born in 1891 and is known as Babasaheb by his followers to acknowledge his gratitude. As you observe the birth anniversary of Dr B R Ambedkar, we at LatestLY, have curated Quotes by the man himself to keep you motivated. Date, History, Bhim Jayanti Facts and Significance of Observing the Birth Anniversary of the Father of the Indian Constitution

Quote by Dr BR Ambedkar (File Image)

Quote Reads: Cultivation of Mind Should Be the Ultimate Aim of Human Existence.

Quote by Dr BR Ambedkar (File Image)

Quote Reads: I Measure the Progress of a Community by the Degree of Progress Which Women Have Achieved.

Quote by Dr BR Ambedkar (File Image)

Quote Reads: Life Should Be Great Rather Than Long.

Quote by Dr BR Ambedkar (File Image)

Quote Reads: We Are Indians, Firstly and Lastly.

Quote by Dr BR Ambedkar (File Image)

Quote Reads: I Like the Religion That Teaches Liberty, Equality and Fraternity.

Quote by Dr BR Ambedkar (File Image)

Quote Reads: Men Are Mortal. So Are Ideas. An Idea Needs Propagation As Much as a Plant Needs Watering. Otherwise Both Will Wither and Die.

Dr Ambedkar’s first birthday was publicly celebrated on 14, April 1928 by Janardan Sadashiv Ranapisay in Pune. He started the tradition of celebrating this day as Ambedkar Jayanti. As you remember Babasaheb on this day, you must not forget to read the above-mentioned motivational quotes by him. Wishing everyone Ambedkar Jayanti 2022!

