Dr Shankar Dayal Sharma, who served as India's ninth President from 1992 to 1997, was born on August 19, 1918, in Bhopal. Apart from serving as President, Shankar Dayal Sharma was had been the eighth Vice President of India and was the Chief Minister of Bhopal State from 1952–1956. On Wednesday, Indians will commemorate the 102nd birth anniversary of one of the finest administrators of the country.

Sharma was a meritorious law student from Fitzwilliam College and had received the Chakravarti Gold Medal for Social Service by Lucknow University. Following this, he even worked at the Cambridge University and Lucknow University and was awarded a fellowship at the Harvard Law School. He also served as Chancellor of many universities in India during his tenure as Vice President of India.

After the academic career, Sharma joined the struggle for Indian independence in the 1940s and became an active member of the Indian National Congress. After the country gained Independence, Sharma became the chief minister of the Bhopal state and was the youngest chief minister in 1952, until the princely state merged into Madhya Pradesh in 1956.

Following his sprint in Bhopal, Sharma was elected as the President of All India Congress Committee in 1972. He served As the Minister for Communications from 1974–77, during former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi's tenure. Prior to becoming the eighth Vice-President of India and chairman of the Rajya Sabha in 1987, Sharma served as Governor for Andhra Pradesh, Punjab and Maharashtra. He was later chosen as ninth President of India from 1992 to 1997. Dr Sharma died on December 26, 1999.

