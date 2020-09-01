It is the last day of Ganeshotsav 2020, which means, sale of alcohol and liquor is prohibited today, September 1. Ganeshotsav is a significant festival for the people in Maharashtra and every year, the last day, called Anant Chaturdashi, is declared as a dry day. Liquor won’t be sold across Maharashtra including Mumbai, Pune, Navi Mumbai, and Thane today, as the state observes a dry day in view of Ganpati Visarjan. So, in case, you have not stored alcohol, you will have to wait for a few more hours to for the liquor shops to reopen. Meanwhile, the festival of Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 was a low-key affair, and the Ganesha Visarjan was limited as well because of the pandemic. Dry Days in India: Check Full List of Dry Days in 2020 Calendar With Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Bars, Pubs and Liquor Shops.

Dry days are specific days when the sale of alcohol is not permitted. This can be because of a government holiday or in a particular state; the reason can be a festival or an important event. The government puts together a list of days when the sale of alcohol is prohibited. For Maharashtra, September 1 is one such day. The last day of Ganeshotsav is considered auspicious, and this is why, it is declared as a dry day. Devotees are urged to refrain themselves from consuming alcohol on this specific day. As it is the last day of Ganeshotsav 2020 today, alcohol shops are shut in view of Anant Chaturdashi.

The tradition of Ganesh Visarjan involves street play, dhol-Tasha, dancing, singing and chanting Lord Ganesha’s mantras. The concluding day of the 10-day festival is a treat to witness. Devotees come out in processions carrying the idols of their beloved God, and perform immersion, praying for Ganesha’s smooth journey back to Kailash. Because of the pandemic, Anant Chaturdashi 2020 observation is a low-key affair, and September 1 is also a dry day, because of the significant festival.

