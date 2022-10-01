Durga Puja is one of the most important festivals observed by Bengalis across the world. Celebrated during the commemoration of Sharad Navaratri, Durga Puja 2022 will begin on October 1 and go on till October 5. This festive time is filled with various fun rituals and observances - from visiting Durga Puja Pandals to spending quality time with family and friends. People often enjoy celebrating Pujo by sharing Happy Durga Puja 2022 wishes, Durga Puja 2022 images, Happy Durga Puja 2022 HD wallpapers, latest Durga Puja greetings and messages, Happy Pujo 2022 WhatsApp messages and Durga Puja Facebook Status Pictures with family and friends. Happy Durga Puja 2022 Wishes & HD Images: WhatsApp Messages, SMS, Greetings and Wallpapers To Share With Your Family and Friends.

The perpetuation of Pujo officially kickstarts on the day of Mahalaya Amavasya. During Pujo, Bengali people across the country invite Goddess Durga into their community by setting up Pujo Pandals with the idols of Goddess Durga. The annual celebration of Pujo is not just a religious observance but a cultural fanfare full of delicious delicacies, exciting events and programs and a lot of community get-togethers. Pujo celebrations last over the span of five days, where people get together, sing, dance and celebrate the power of Goddess Durga. Durga Puja 2022 Food Recipes: From Muri Ghonto to Khichuri; 5 Lip-Smacking Traditional Bengali Cuisines That You Would Love To Devour During Durgotsava (Watch Videos).

It is believed that Goddess Durga enters Earth during this auspicious time to wade off the demons. The celebration of Pujo marks the time when Goddess Durga waded off the shape-shifting demons of Mahishasura. On the last day of Pujo, devotees get together to bid adieu to Goddess Durga as she embarks on her journey back to Mount Kailasa. As we prepare to celebrate Durga Puja 2022, here are some Happy Durga Puja 2022 wishes, Pujo 2022 greetings and messages, Happy Pujo 2022 WhatsApp Stickers and Durga Puja Facebook Status Pictures that you can share online with family and friends. Durga Puja 2022 Decoration: Sree Bhumi Puja Pandal in Kolkata Designed on Theme of 'Vatican City' Ahead of Navratri Festival (See Pics).

Durga Puja 2022 Greetings

Durga Puja 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Blessing of Durga Always Be With You All. Subho Durga Puja to Everyone Celebrating!

Happy Durga Pujo Messages

Maha Panchami 2022 Messages (File Image)

Maha Panchami 2022 Image Reads: Subho Panchami. This Durga Puja, May Maa Shakti Give You the Courage and Will Power to Fight All Evils.

Durga Puja 2022 HD Wallpapers

Durga Puja 2022 Messages (File Image)

Image Reads: Happy Durga Puja, Love! I Earnestly Pray That All Your Ambitions and Wishes Will Be Heard Upon and Granted by Maa Durga!

Happy Durga Puja Quotes

Happy Durga Puja 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Goddess Durga Bestow Fame, Name, Wealth, Prosperity, Happiness, Education, Health, Power, and Commitment to You and Your Family. Subho Durga Puja!

Durga Puja 2022 Wishes

Durga Puja 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Wish Reads: Let Your Soul Channel Energy, Boldness, and Strength From the Symbol of Power, Maa Durga! Happy Durga Puja!

Durga Puja 2022 Greetings and Wishes To Share During the 5-Day Festival Dedicated to Goddess Durga

We hope these wishes and greetings add to the fun and fervour of the Pujo 2022 celebration. The commemoration of Durga Puja this year is sure to be extra special as the celebrations in the previous years were surrounded by caution as we combated the global pandemic. Here's wishing everyone a Happy and Grand Pujo 2022!

