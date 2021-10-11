Shubho Shashti marks the beginning of Durga Puja. It is the sixth day of Navratri celebrated majorly in eastern states of India including West Bengal, Assam, Orissa and Tripura. Maa Kalraatri is worshipped on this day. We bring you a collection of Happy Maha Sasthi 2021 greetings, WhatsApp messages, HD images, wallpapers and SMS to send Shubho Shashti wishes to family and friends. Subho Maha Sasthi 2021 Greetings, Wishes & HD Images: Send Happy Durga Puja WhatsApp Stickers, Messages, Quotes, Telegram Photos, and GIFs To Celebrate Maha Sasthi.

Durga Puja 2021 will be observed from October 11 to October 15. Shubho Shashti, i.e., the sixth day of Navratri will be celebrated on October 11, Monday. The day witnesses a lot of razzle and dazzle. With the decoration of the pandal and unveiling the face of structures and idols of Maa Durga, this day welcomes Goddess Durga on earth. We at LatestLY, have listed a collection of brilliant messages that you can send to your loved one to wish on an auspicious day. Here’s Everything About First Day of Durga Pujo.

According to Hindu mythology, on the sixth day of Navratri, Goddess Durga came to earth with her four children Goddess Saraswati, Goddess Laxmi, Lord Ganesha and Lord Kartikeya. Therefore, the unveiling of the structures or idols placed in pandals is done on Shashti. People believe that Maa Durga comes on earth today to fight against all evils and protect us. As you welcome Goddess Durga on this day, here are some WhatsApp stickers, Gif Images and HD wallpapers that you can send and wish others Shubho Shashti 2021. WhatsApp Stickers, SMS, GIF Image Greetings, Quotes, Facebook Cover Photos to Celebrate Pujo.

Happy Maha Sasthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Goddess Protect You and Your Family From Evil. Wishing You a Colourful Durga Puja. Happy Maha Sasthi

Happy Maha Sasthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Divine Blessing of Maa Durga Always Be With You and Your Family. May Maa Durga Bless You. Happy Maha Sasthi

Happy Maha Sasthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Mother Goddess Turn All Your Dreams Into Reality This Durga Puja! Happy Maha Sasthi. Stay Blessed

Happy Maha Sasthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let’s Enjoy the Colourful Occasion of Durga Puja With Your Family and Loved Ones. Happy Durga Puja. Happy Maha Sasthi

Happy Maha Sasthi (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending Warm Wishes for a Happy Durga Puja That Brings You Health, Wealth, Good Fortune and Success! Happy Maha Sasthi

Shubho Shashti starts with four major rituals Kalparamvo, Bodhan, Amantran and Adhibas. Kalparamvo means starting of the Puja, Bodhan means consecration of the idol of Goddess Durga, Amantran means inviting the goddess and Adhibas means sanctifying the stay of the diety in the puja area or pandal. Don’t forget to wish your family and friends as you observe the rituals of Shashti. Here you can get a collection of the best Facebook messages, WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS to wish others. Happy Shubho Shashti 2021 everyone!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 11, 2021 11:32 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).