Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 will be observed on Thursday, February 9. According to the Hindu calendar, Diwajpriya Sankashti Chaturthi falls on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha in Phalgun month. Sankashti Chaturthi is observed 12 times every year. The Chaturthi Tithi that falls in the Phalgun month as per Purnimant or Magha, Krishna Paksha as per the Amavasyant calendar, is called Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi or Dwijapriya Sankashti Ganesh Chaturthi. On this day, people share messages and images of Lord Ganesha with one another. As you celebrate Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2023, we at LatestLY have compiled wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS with your loved ones on this occasion. When Is Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2023? Know Date, Fasting Rituals, Significance and Celebrations Related to the Auspicious Day Dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

In the Hindu culture, Dwijapriya Chaturthi or Sankashti Chaturthi is of great importance. On this day, Vignaharta Lord Ganesha is worshipped with all the rituals. By observing a fast on this day, one can get rid of all the sorrows in life. It brings happiness, prosperity and good fortune to devotees' lives. Sankashti Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day of Krishna Paksha in every month of the Hindu calendar. Here is a collection of wishes and greetings that you can share as WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS on Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2023. Sankashti Chaturthi 2023 Full Calendar: Know Dates, Puja Shubh Muhurat and Moonrise Timings for the Festival To Appease Lord Ganesha.

On Sankashti Chaturthi, one must observe an early morning bath and offer Arghya to Sun God. They must wear clean clothes on this day and worship Lord Ganesha with complete sincerity and devotion. Offerings of Motichur Laddo and Modak should be made for Bhog. Before offering Bhog, one can offer sesame, jaggery, durva and sandalwood to Lord Ganesha. Wishing everyone a Happy Dwijapriya Sankashti Chaturthi 2023!

