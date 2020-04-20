Earth Day 2020 Theme & Date: Know Significance And History of The Day That Supports Environmental Protection

Earth Day 2020 (Photo Credits: Pixabay, Pexels)

Earth Day is an annual event held on April 22 to showcase support for environmental protection. After being first observed in 1970, events and programs are held globally by the Earth Day Network in more than 193 countries. On this day, generally, seminars, workshops and other programmes on environmentalism are held. However, this year due to coronavirus lockdown, events have been cancelled. Earth Day is generally observed with the United Nations, it says "International Mother Earth Day we need a shift to a more sustainable economy that works for both people and the planet". As we observe Earth Day 2020, we bring to you history, facts and theme about the day dedicated to the planet. Earth Day 2020: What Is the Theme? Why Do We Celebrate Earth Day? FAQs on The Day Dedicated to Environmental Protection Answered.

Earth Day 2020 Theme

The theme for Earth Day 2020 is climate action. Considering the terrible effects of climate change on Earth, there is an immediate need to change in our lifestyle. Only a big change can stop the Earth from further depletion. 4 Truths That Make Us Wonder Whether The Earth Will Survive 50 Years From Now.

Earth Day History And Significance

It was founded by Senator Gaylord Nelson and was first organised in 1970 to promote ecology and respect for life on the planet as well as to encourage awareness of the growing problems of air, water, and soil pollution. On Earth Day 2016, the Paris Agreement was signed by the United States, China, and some 120 other countries which stated a key requirement which brought into force the historic draft climate protection treaty adopted by consensus of the 195 nations present at the 2015 United Nations Climate Change Conference in Paris.

By the end of 2020, we will be expected to increase our national commitments to the 2015 Paris Agreement on climate change, so the time is now for citizens to call for greater global ambition to tackle our climate crisis. While events have been cancelled due to the lockdown, you can still contribute for a better Earth in your own ways while at home.