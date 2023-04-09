Easter marks the happy day that Jesus Christ was resurrected from the dead. Also known as Easter Sunday, Easter 2023 will be celebrated on April 9. This annual observance is the culmination of the Passion of Jesus Christ, preceded by Lent (or Great Lent), 40 days of fasting, prayer, and penance. People, therefore, celebrate this day by sharing Happy Easter 2023 wishes and messages, Easter 2023 greetings, Happy Easter images and wallpapers, Easter quotes and sayings, Happy Easter WhatsApp stickers and Happy Easter 2023 Facebook status pictures with family and friends. Which Days During Holy Week 2023 Should You Wish On? Know the Right Way to Extend Greetings & Quotes to Mark the Spiritual Occasion in Christianity.

Easter is a movable feast observed on Sunday that follows the Paschal Full Moon and is considered a very important Christian holiday by many. Those who observe Easter, often commemorate the week leading up to Easter as the Holy Week. The Holy Week follows Jesus Christ’s entry into Jerusalem and the various events that took place till his death and consequent resurrection on Good Friday and Easter, respectively. Easter is said to be a day of celebration and togetherness, and families often indulge in various fun activities to celebrate the resurrection of Christ.

One of the most important parts of the Easter celebration is attending the Easter Mass, where stories from the bible are revisited. As we prepare to celebrate Easter 2023, here are some Happy Easter 2023 wishes and messages, Easter 2023 Greetings, Happy Easter Images and Wallpapers, Easter Quotes and Sayings, Happy Easter WhatsApp Stickers and Happy Easter 2023 Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your family and friends.

Happy Easter (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing you an Easter filled with serenity and love. May our Lord keep you safe and bless you with an abundance of happiness. Happy Easter!

Happy Easter (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Easter to all my family and friends. Let us remember the true spirit of Easter and Praise Jesus Christ.

Happy Easter (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Easter to all my friends. Let us begin Easter by showing our gratitude to Jesus Christ for all the love and blessings He has bestowed on us.

Happy Easter (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Lord is kind, so let Him hear your prayer, and all your prayers will be heard and answered in due time. Wishing you a blessed Easter.

Happy Easter (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I wish you and your family the best Easter ever. May your day be blessed with the sweetest company of friends and family and God’s boundless blessings.

Happy Easter (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the renewal of spring bring you closer to your happiness and joy. Let’s rejoice for God and his son this Easter.

Since Easter is a spring festival, the commemoration also involves various fun activities and observances. One such activity is the story of the Easter Bunny, which hides Easter eggs that kids in the family can find to get some fun surprises. We hope Easter 2023 is filled with love, light and happiness for each and every one of you!

