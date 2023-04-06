Easter is a very important day for Christians across the world as it commemorates the resurrection of Jesus Christ from the dead. The day is described in the New Testament as having occurred on the third day of his burial following his crucifixion by the Romans at Calvary c. 30 AD. Easter calls for the culmination of the Passion of Jesus Christ, preceded by Lent (or Great Lent), 40 days of fasting, prayer, and penance. The day is also known by several other names like Pascha (Aramaic, Greek, Latin) or Resurrection Sunday. Easter Sunday always occurs on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon. In 2023, Easter falls on Sunday, April 9. Easter is celebrated as a ‘moveable feast’ as it does not fall on a fixed date. The day is decided based on a lunisolar calendar (solar year plus Moon phase) similar to the Hebrew calendar. Which Days During Holy Week 2023 Should You Wish On? Know the Right Way to Extend Greetings & Quotes to Mark the Spiritual Occasion in Christianity.

Easter 2023 Date

Easter 2023 or Resurrection Sunday or Pascha falls on April 9.

Significance

Easter celebrates Jesus' supernatural resurrection from the dead. The resurrection established Jesus as the ‘Son of God’ and is cited as proof that God will righteously judge the world. Easter always falls on the first Sunday after the Paschal Full Moon. The Paschal Full Moon is the first full moon that occurs after the vernal equinox, which signifies the beginning of spring in the northern hemisphere. Hence the date of Easter changes every year. In the Christian calendar, Easter follows Lent, the period of 40 days before Easter. Lent is traditionally observed by acts of penance and fasting. Easter is immediately preceded by Holy Week.

The week before Easter is referred to as the Holy Week, which begins on Palm Sunday, which marks the entry of Jesus in Jerusalem and includes Spy Wednesday- the day on which the betrayal of Jesus is mourned. The Holy Week also comprises the days of the Easter Triduum, including Maundy Thursday, commemorating the Maundy and Last Supper, and Good Friday, commemorating the crucifixion and death of Jesus.

