Happy Independence Day 2020! We celebrate 74 years of freedom this August 15. While we are currently braving a pandemic and will not be able to celebrate the day as usual with immense enthusiasm and fanfare, we can for sure stay at home and look for other ways to make the day special. One way could be to get ready in your traditional best and click pics for social media. Apart from Independence Day temporary patriotic tattoos, you can also opt for mehndi on this day. Independence day Mehendi designs are a rage and you can try it out easily at home with these simple video tutorials on easy mehndi designs and patterns. From Making Tricolour-Inspired Food to Singing Patriotic Hindi Songs, Here’s How You Can Celebrate Socially Distant 74th I-Day on 15th of August.

Often people look for unique Mehendi designs for I-Day like tricolour aka Tiranga (the National Flag of India), peacock (National Bird of India), great historical monuments such as Taj Mahal, Red Fort and Qutub Minar all are a hit amongst women. In India, girls and women decorate their hands with easy Mehandi designs on different special occasions. It is considered holy as well as beautiful. Here are some video tutorials of simple mehndi patterns and designs to apply this 2020 Independence Day but before that, you might want to also share Independence Day WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, HD Images, Messages, Instagram Stories and SMS to send on the national festival. Independence Day 2020 Wishes Images and Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, Tiranga HD Photos, GIFs, Patriotic Quotes and Facebook Greetings to Send on 15th of August.

Indian Flag Mehendi Design

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mehendi girl 🔵 (@_mehendi_design_page) on Aug 14, 2017 at 9:32pm PDT

Coloured Mehendi Design For August 15

Bhagat Singh Mehendi Design

Well, we hope you don't head out on August 15 and stay at home to celebrate the day virtually with your friends. But before that, check out some of the Independence Day 2020 HD images, wishes and messages, patriotic quotes, GIFs, Tiranga photos, WhatsApp stickers dedicated to I-Day 2020 celebrations. Here are some amazing I-Day 2020 images, 15th August wishes, WhatsApp stickers, Happy Independence Day greetings and patriotic quotes.

