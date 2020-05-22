Eid 2020 Celebrations at Home: 4 Ways in Which You Can Observe Eid al-Fitr Festival With Family Amid Lockdown

Eid celebrations at home (Photo Credits: Pexels)

The end of the holy month of Ramadan is almost here. That means it is time to gear up for the celebrations of Eid al-Fitr. Although the dates of the celebrations aren't fixed yet, it is likely to be celebrated on May 24 or 25 in India. The date depends on the sighting of the Shawwal moon. This time the Eid celebrations will not be as grand as every year, because of the lockdown situation everywhere. But you can still make it quite interesting at home. Wondering how? Read on as we give you some ideas to celebrate Eid al-Fitr at home and also ensure social distancing. Eid 2020 At Home: From Virtual Mehndi Party to Decorating Homes, 5 Interesting Ways to Celebrate Eid al-Fitr While Social Distancing.

Usually, during Eid, there are special prayers held in the mosque. People decorate their homes, wear new clothes, get gifts for their friends and family as Eidi, prepare a nice spread of traditional cuisines and spend the day in joy and merriment. This time, although you cannot go to anyone's house and will have to pray at home, you can also make the celebrations interesting at home. Read on to know how. Alvida Jumma 2020, Eid Namaz: How to Perform Friday And Eid-al-Fitr Prayers at Home During Lockdown, Fatwa And Guidelines Issued.

1. Host Virtual Eid Party

Gather your friends and family and host a nice virtual Eid party. Thanks to the video calling apps, you can have many people on a call at the same time. Utilise technology to catch up, you could fix upon some games to play as well. This virtual celebration will not make you feel lonely or away from your loved ones. Fix a time, when everyone can dedicate an hour or more.

2. Cook Traditional Recipes

Most festivities are incomplete without cooking the traditional recipes that are prepared specially for this day. On Eid al-Fitr 2020, involve your family members in cooking the special meals. That way they are also occupied and you can share the load of making more dishes. Eid Al-Fitr 2020 Recipes to Prepare at Home: Chicken Biryani, Shammi Kebab, Mutton Keema Kofta, 5 Non-veg Dishes You Must Try This Eid!

3. Make Beautiful Henna Designs

This is of course for girls and women. You can spend your day by making beautiful mehndi designs on you or your mother's palms. After all the prayers are over, you can watch out for easy mehndi designs which don't take much time to make.

4. Donate to Charity

Charity during Ramadan or ahead of Eid is considered more significant as a reward for a good deed multiplies 70 times during the holy month.

At a time when the world is facing a huge crisis, many people are not even getting one proper meal to eat. On this festive day, make it memorable for someone else too. Get in touch with charitable organisations who are helping different causes, it could be related to Coronavirus or helping those affected by the cyclone.

These are some of the ways in which you can make the celebrations of Eid al-Fitr memorable, even if you are at home. We at LatestLY also wish all our readers Eid Mubarak and we urge you all to stay home, stay safe.