Eid 2020 At Home: From Virtual Mehndi Party to Decorating Homes, 5 Interesting Ways to Celebrate Eid al-Fitr While Social Distancing

Eid 2020 at Home (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The coronavirus pandemic has cancelled so many festive celebrations and events, from most fields around the world. The festival of Eid al-Fitr 2020 is also grappled within the pandemic. It will be celebrated on May 24 or 25 depending on the sighting of the moon. One of the most significant celebrations of the Muslim community, it marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan and fasting. Given the rise of Coronavirus cases around the world, people have been asked to celebrate Eid at homes this time. People have been urged to perform all their prayers at home and celebrate within their families itself. If you are wondering, how can you make the Eid celebrations interesting at home, we give you some easy ideas to keep everyone involved. Eid al-Fitr 2020 Virtual Celebration Ideas: From Prayers at Home to Preparing Traditional Recipes, 5 Ways You Can Celebrate the Festival.

One of the major traditions of Eid is the special prayers offered on this day. You and your family will be praying together this time, instead of going to the mosques for community prayers. Social distancing guidelines do not allow the meeting of large groups or for that matter even commuting far across. It may seem dull and we don't blame you if you are missing out on everything. But let us understand that all of this is for our own safety and till then we can always catch up with our friends and family virtually. What are some other ways to make these virtual celebrations interesting? Check out our list below.

Decorate your homes:

During most festivals, people turn to clean and decking up their homes. Ahead of Eid too, you can start with each of the room and clean up. Change the bedsheets, curtains, take the dust off in the initial stage. You can take up to decorating your home with some lights too.

Cook together:

Eid al-Fitr sees an elaborate spread of traditional dishes from starters to desserts. So how about involving every member of your family to help in some way. One could do the cutting veggies, other one can help in making desserts. It will also keep everyone busy and you are more likely to enjoy the meal when you have cooked it or at least helped in making it.

Let the kids make gifts:

While adults may still be caught up in office work or household chores, kids can get annoyed with no meeting their friends and family. In case, there are siblings at your home, involve them in making Eidi gifts for each other. Sit with them and encourage them to take up some crafts. It could be a simple greeting card or a painting. You could also let them know that you are making gifts for them too in return. Best Eidi Ideas For Eid Al-Fitr 2020: From Online Eidi Money to Digital Gift Cards, Here Are Ways You Can Celebrate Eid with Your Loved Ones.

Host a Virtual Henna Party:

Eid celebrations always see girls making nice mehndi to mark this observance. This time you and your girlfriends can host a nice virtual henna party. Like a family video call, decide upon a time when all of you will be free and done with your beautiful Mehendi designs. Show off your henna patterns to your friends and see who has got the best one done. Eid al-Fitr 2020 Mehndi Designs: Latest Arabic Henna Patterns With Floral Motifs, You Can Easily Apply on Hands and Feet At Home! (Watch Tutorial Videos).

Plan a video call with extended friends and family:

Decide upon a time when all your distant family members would be free. Start planning the virtual meet much in advance so that people are free during that time slot. Thanks to video conferencing apps like Zoom, it is possible for so many people to be on a call together. So plan a call and exchange pleasantries, catch up with each other and spend good time.

This Eid al-Fitr do not let the social distancing affect your spirits of celebrations. Instead, just be motivated and help others to join along with your celebrations virtually. You can always share the pictures on social media later on. We wish you all Happy Eid 2020!