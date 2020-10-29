Eid-E-Milad is also known as Mawlid is celebrated annually by a section of the Muslim community to celebrate Prophet Mohammed's birthday. It falls in the third Islamic month known as Rabi ul-Awwal. Eid-E-Milad 2020 falls on the 12th day of Rabi ul-Awwal which will be celebrated this year on October 30, 2020. Prophet Mohammed is believed to the founder of Islam. Muslims wish each other on the occasion with Eid-E-Milad-un-nabi Mubarak greetings. They also send Mawlid wishes and Eid Mubarak messages to share on the observance. As a section of Muslims celebrates Eid-E-Milad today, we bring to you HD Images and Wallpapers for free download online. It also includes WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Eid GIF Images, Messages and SMS to send on the occasion. Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi Mubarak 2020 Greetings in Urdu & HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, Mawlid Quotes, GIFs, SMS & Messages to Send on Prophet Muhammad's Birthday.

Although Eid-E-Milad is celebrated with processions and special prayers every year, this year celebrations have been curtailed due to COVID-19 pandemic. While you can't meet your near and dear ones this year, you can send these beautiful Eid messages and greet on the occasion. Share these Eid-E-Milad HD Images and Wallpaper with your closed ones and to extend the greetings this time of the celebration. Muslims decorate their home with lights and make various delicacies at home during the festival. Women adorn their palms with Mehendi on the auspicious occasion. Eid-e-Milad un-Nabi Mubarak Wishes & HD Images: Send Mawlid an-Nabawi Greetings, Eid Pics, Messages and GIFs to Celebrate Prophet's Birthday.

