The Shawwal crescent was not sighted in any part of Australia on Saturday. The 30th Ramadan fast would be observed tomorrow and Eid al-Fitr would be celebrated on Monday, May 25. pic.twitter.com/vIUNqvhmA2— Moonsighting Australia (@moonsightingau) May 23, 2020 The Shawwal crescent marking the end of Ramadan and celebration of Eid Al-Fitr has not been sighted in Australia's Alice Springs as well. So far, all regions of Australia have reported a negative sighting of the moon. Eid is likely to be celebrated in the nation on Monday, May 25. For the section of Australian Muslims who follow the Islamic dates as per the local sighting of moon, Eid Al-Fitr is likely to be observed on Monday. Negative reports of moon sighting were received from most parts of the nation including Adelaide, Brisbane, Canberra, Melbourne and Sydney. Moon has not been sighted in Adelaide.— Moonsighting Australia (@moonsightingau) May 23, 2020 The Shawwal crescent has been sighted in New Zealand, confirmed the local moon sighting committee. Eid Al-Fitr in the nation will be observed on Sunday. In neighbouring Australia, the crescent was yet to be seen. The Hilal Committees in India, India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Morocco, Oman, UK, Iraq, Iran, Kenya, Sudan, Tanzania, South Africa, UK and other countries will convene today to attempt the sighting of Shawwal moon. Stay tuned here for all the updates.

Muslims in the Indian subcontinent, parts of Europe, Africa, West Asia and Down South will attempt sighting the new moon today to mark the end of Ramadan and beginning of Shawwal - the next Islamic month. If the crescent is sighted today, then the countries falling in the above region would celebrate Eid al-Fitr tomorrow, along with the Middle East and Southeast Asian nations. Stay tuned here for all the updates related to Eid moon sighting 2020 on 'Chand Raat'.

The Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committees are set to convene ahead of Maghrib namaz in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh to decide on the sighting of Shawwal crescent. In Oman and Morocco, the Islamic Councils will announce their decisions. The moon sighting committees would also convene in South Africa, Sudan, Kenya, Tanzania and Iraq. When is Eid 2020 According to Moon Sighting Committees? Indonesia, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kerala Confirm May 24 as Date of Eid-al-Fitr, Indian Muslims to Look For Chand Today.

In the above nations, along with some sects of Muslims in Spain, France, Germany and the UK, the 29th of Ramadan is being observed today. The lunar cycle in these clutch of nations, along with New Zealand and parts of Australia, was a day behind Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Bahrain, Qatar, Algeria, Libya, Tunisia, US, Canada, Turkey and most other parts of the world.

In the countries where 29th Ramadan was observed on Friday, the crescent was not sighted. The 30th Ramadan in those nations was therefore observed today and Eid Al-Fitr would be celebrated tomorrow.

On the other hand, the date of Eid in Indian subcontinent, West Asia and few other pockets of the world would depend on the sighting of moon today. If the crescent is seen, then 1.6 billion Muslims across the globe will find a rare opportunity to celebrate Eid al-Fitr on the same day. If the moon remains unseen, then Eid in these countries would be observed on Monday, May 25.