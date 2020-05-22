Saudi Arabia is ready to announce the sighting of Shawwal crescent moon shortly. If the moon is seen today, Eid Al-Fitr will be celebrated tomorrow, May 23.Check Tweet: Preparations to sight the #Shawwal moon in Saudi Arabia. #Ramadan #EidAlFitr



Updates to follow soon, in sha Allah pic.twitter.com/WjoJ9rdkYc— 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) May 22, 2020 The crescent moon sighting is expected to grace the sky shortly in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, Israel and other countries in Middle East. Stay tuned with us, to know the latest update. The crescent sighting for the countries in Middle East is expected today, May 22, 2020. If the moon is seen today, Eid 2020 will be celebrated tomorrow, or day after, on May 24. The lookout for crescent to mark the end of Ramadan is currently underway in all the parts of Middle. If the moon is sighted today, Eid al-Fitr 2020 will be celebrated tomorrow, May 23, otherwise on May 24.

The festival of Eid Al-Fitr marks the end of Ramazan or Ramadan month in the Islamic calendar. Across the world, Muslims are waiting eagerly for the moon sighting, to end the holy month and begin Shawwal month, celebrating Eid al-Fitr 2020, also known as ‘Festival of Breaking the Fast.’ In Middle East countries like Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Palestine and Israel, if the moon is sighted today evening, Eid-Al-Fitr 2020 will be celebrated tomorrow, May 23 and if it is not seen, the observation will be marked the next day, May 24. Muslims at the Middle Eastern countries are waiting eagerly for the crescent sighting to end this year’s holy month of Ramadan. In this blog, we will bring you the latest update from the Middle Eastern countries. Know if Muslims in Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, Israel and other nations will celebrate the festival tomorrow, as Shawwal crescent to decide Eid al-Fitr 2020 date in the Middle East. Eid 2020 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia Live Streaming on Al-Arabiya: Watch News Updates on Eid Al-Fitr Crescent and Announcement by Grand Mosque of Makkah.

The month of Ramazan is significant for Muslims all over the world. They observe day-long fast and engage in prayers and donations throughout the month. Eid al-Fitr marks the end of this holy month and begins the next month, called Shawwal. The celebration depends on the sighting of the moon in different countries. On the day of this festival, Muslims prepare delicious traditional recipes, visit the mosques for early morning prayers and adorn their houses with lights and other decorations. However, this year, the festival of Eid is different because of the pandemic. People are advised to stay home and celebrate the day, in a bid to slow the spread of COVID-19 that has made millions its victims. Eid 2020 Moon Sighting in UAE, Egypt, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain Live News Updates: Lookout For Crescent Underway, Official Announcement Likely After Saudi Arabia Decides.

Eid-Al-Fitr 2020 is the most awaited festival for Muslims across the world. This year Eid will be celebrated on May 23 or May 24, depending on the sighting of the moon. Stay tuned with this blog and know the Shawwal crescent moon time and sighting for Middle Eastern countries like Jordan, Lebanon, Syria, Palestine and Israel.