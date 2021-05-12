New Delhi, May 12: Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladeshi and Oman are observing their 29th fast (roza) of Ramzan month today. This evening, they will attempt to see the new moon. The sighting of the moon, if happens, will mark the end of Ramzan, also spelt as Ramadan in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Oman. With the moon sighting, Shawwal month will start as well as Eid al-Fitr celebrations. Ruet-e-Hilal committees in parts of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Oman will take final call on the moon sighting. LatestLY will run a live blog and give instant updates on the Eid 2021 moon sighting developments in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Oman.

Under the Islamic lunar calendar, a month lasts 29 or 30 days subject to the moon sighting on 29th of each month. If a new moon is sighted on 29th, the ongoing month ends and a new month begins. If the new moon remains invisible, the ongoing month completes 30 days and a new month begins the next day. In India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Oman, Ramzan 2021 started from April 14. Therefore, May 12 is 29th of Ramzan. Happy Ramadan 2021: PM Narendra Modi Extends Wishes For Holy Month of Ramzan.

If the new moon is sighted this evening, Eid 2021 in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Oman will be celebrated tomorrow, May 13. In addition, Ramzan month will conclude and Shawwal month will commence. If the crescent moon is not sighted, Ramzan will complete 30 days and Shawwal month as well as Eid celebrations will begin from May 14. Eid 2021 Date in Saudi Arabia: No Possibility of Moon Sighting on May 11, Eid al-Fitr Likely on May 13, Says Jeddah Astronomical Association Chief.

Saudi Arabia, where Ramadan month began on April 13, has announced that Eid crescent moon was not sighted on May 11. Therefore, Eid 2021 will fall on May 13. Similarly, in Kerala, Ramzan month started from April 13 and the new moon was invisible yesterday. Hence, Keralites will celebrate Eid on May 13.