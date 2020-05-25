Eid Mubarak 1441 AH Images & Happy Eid 2020 HD Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Celebrate Eid al-Fitr With WhatsApp Stickers and GIF Greetings

Eid Mubarak 2020 (File Image)

Wish you all a very Happy Eid 2020! Let us try once again, this time a bit more traditionally—Eid Mubarak to you and your loved ones. Yes, the most prominent Muslim festival, Eid ul-Fitr or Eid al-Fitr 2020 or Eid 1441 AH is finally here. The moon sighting on May 24 decided the festival date as well as the first day of the month of Shawwal. Eid marks the end of the month-long dawn to the dusk fasting month of Ramadan or Ramzan, considered to be the holiest month in the Islamic calendar. People wish Eid Mubarak, meaning "Blessings of the Eid day" to each other. We bring you a collection of Eid al-Fitr Mubarak HD Images, Happy Eid 2020 greetings, Eid Mubarak 1441 H wishes, HD wallpapers, WhatsApp Stickers, Eid messages, and more for free download online. Eid Mubarak 2020 Greetings in Urdu & Happy Eid al-Fitr 1441 AH Messages: WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, Eid GIFs, Facebook Quotes and Wishes to Send on Eid ul-Fitr.

According to this Hijri calendar, the current year is 1441, and AH stands for "anno hegirae" in Latin, which is used to indicate a time-division falls within the Islamic era. This is why people greet each other on Eid al-Fitr 2020 or Shawwal 1441 AH or simply Eid Mubarak 1441 H, with H denoting Hijri calendar. Despite coronavirus pandemic bringing the world to a halt, people are ensuring to remain as positive as possible. So, while celebrating outdoors is not possible amid lockdown, Muslims are enjoying Eid celebrations at home. As for catching up with the near and dear ones, they are depending on messaging apps and social media platforms to send wishes and messages coupled with virtual hugs. Eid Mubarak 2020 Calligraphy HD Images and Eid ul-Fitr Wishes: WhatsApp Status Video, GIFs, Messages Facebook Photos and Greetings of Eid al-Fitr.

It should not come as a surprise to find people searching for the latest Eid Mubarak wishes and greetings in abundance online. Among the most-searched keywords are Eid Mubarak 1441h images, Eid Mubarak 2020 HD images, Happy Eid 2020 greetings, Eid Mubarak 2020 wishes, Happy Eid 2020 wishes, Eid al-Fitr 2020 Mubarak, Eid al-Fitr Mubarak 2020 greetings, Eid al-Fitr Mubarak images, Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak images, Eid ul-Fitr Mubarak 2020 WhatsApp Status, Eid 2020 WhatsApp Status Video, and so much more. We try and bring all of this to you right here.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid Is the Festival That Gives the Message of Brotherhood. Love Everyone and Life for Everyone.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Brothers and Sisters, Friends and Family, Eid Mubarak to You All. From the Bottom of My Heart, I Pray That the Almighty Makes Our Lives Beautiful and Our Struggles Meaningful. Eid Mubarak 1441 H.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Eid Has Come With Lots of Happiness and Fun. Be the Part of Celebration Don’t Be Alone. Happy Eid

WhatsApp Message Reads: May You Find a Million Reason to Make Your Life More Beautiful on This Day. May the Joy of Eid Be Multiplied a Thousand Times and Stay With You Forever. Eid Mubarak!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Allah Place the Mercy Upon All the Muslims All Around the World on This Happy Occasion of Eid! Eid Mubarak to Everyone Celebrating!

How to Download Eid al-Fitr Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Eid al-Fitr Mubarak WhatsApp Stickers on the Play Store platform. Stickers, a feature launched last year by the Facebook-owned messaging app has become quite a rage among users. They are easy to download and provide plenty of options to choose from. HERE is the link to download Eid Mubarak 2020 WhatsApp Stickers. We wish all our readers a very Happy Eid al-Fitr 2020.