Is it the 4th of July celebration or simply because people are bored at home? Citizens across the United States of America are confused as to why there is a sudden increase of fireworks every night. The Fourth of July is still over a week away but many cities in the US, the skies are reportedly light up every night and even in early morning hours—for no explained reason as yet. According to reports, fireworks complaints are increasing after months of pandemic-induced isolation, followed by weeks of tense protests against police brutality and racism. So, why are there fireworks every night across the US? The searches for the answer has increased, and as of yet, there is no accurate explanation but only speculations and major conspiracy theories. Let us find out more about fireworks going off so frequently.

There is no geographic pattern behind which cities are shooting off fireworks the most. Boston Mayor Marty Walsh was quoted in reports saying, “This is a serious issue.” He added, “People are frightened. People are losing sleep. Babies and kids are woken up. Pets are terrified. Our veterans and others with PTSD are experiencing real harm, and it's a real fire hazard in our city.”

A video was shared by the New York Police Department that shows a man throwing fireworks towards police in Brooklyn. Again, another clip surfaced on the internet shared by the official Twitter handle of NYPD’s Sergeants Benevolent Association that showed a man lighting firework and throwing it at a homeless man in Brooklyn. The search for perpetrators in both cases is on. Powerful Photos From George Floyd Protest That Show Resistance, Anger, Despair, Hope And Love!

Why Are There Fireworks Every Night?

It is not possible to deliver a completely unambiguous explanation at this time. There are many possible facts as explained by many reports. One of the main reasons out of many, as cited by reports that people are buying more fireworks. Besides, cities are now quieter in general because of the pandemic because of which noises are more noticeable. The cancellation of many July Fourth fireworks shows can also be a possible reason as to why there are fireworks every night. There are many conspiracy theories which have bubbled up across the internet, as explained by Twitter users trying to nail the reason for the firework surge.

Cancellation of Fourth of July Celebration

My new theory on The Great Fireworks Mystery of 2020: the mass cancellation of Fourth of July celebrations has flooded the black market with professional grade fireworks normally inaccessible to most of us — Armand Domalewski (@ArmandDoma) June 22, 2020

Here's Detailed Explanation!

The goal, we think, is multifaceted: — Son of Baldwin (Robert Jones, Jr.) (@SonofBaldwin) June 20, 2020

How to Sleep Through Fireworks Noise?

To prevent the noise from ruining your sleep, place a white noise machine or fan between your bed and the source of the noise. You can also try a music player with the sounds of the ocean. This may provide just enough background noise to drown out the fireworks and provide a solid night’s snooze.

From Ohio to Aurora to California, complaints about fireworks have been reportedly increasing. The officials across the United States are working to find out explanations behind the frequent firework display.

