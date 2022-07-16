Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi is observed to worship the Gajanana Ganpati avatar of Lord Ganesha. It is also known by the name of Ganesha Sankatahara or Sankatahara Chaturthi. As people celebrate the day by exchanging lovely festive greetings with family and friends, here's a collection of Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 wishes, Sankatahara Chaturthi greetings, WhatsApp messages, SMS, images and HD wallpapers in Marathi and more.

Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 will be observed on Saturday, July 16. It is a significant festival celebrated in western and southern parts of India like Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra. Devotees worship the Gajanana avatar of Lord Ganesha and Vishnu Peeth on this day. As you celebrate Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them on this auspicious day through various social media platforms. Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Date in Maharashtra: When Is Ganeshotsav? Everything To Know About the Hindu Festival Dedicated to Lord Ganesha.

This day is also known as Sankatahara Sankashti Chaturthi. "Sankatahara" is a Sanskrit word which means "removal of hurdles", and so is "Sankashti", which means "deliverance from trouble." Therefore, on this day, devotees observe the fast and pray to Lord Ganesha to remove all the difficulties and troubles from their life. Here are messages you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2022 on various social media platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram and Twitter.

Sankashti Chaturthi is observed in every lunar month of the Hindi calendar on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha. During the Shravana or Ashadha month, the Gajanana avatar of Lord Ganesha is worshipped. Therefore, it is known as Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi. This year the timing of the Chaturthi tithi starts on Saturday, July 16 at 1:27 pm and will end on Sunday, July 17 at 10:49 am. Here are messages you can download and send to all your family and friends to wish them on this day on WhatsApp, Instagram and Telegram.

Wishing everyone a Happy Gajanana Sankashti Chaturthi 2022!

