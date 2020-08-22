Ganesh Chaturthi is the annual commemoration of the arrival of Lord Ganesha on earth, which is particularly celebrated with great vim and valour in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and the other South Indian States. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 will be celebrated on August 22 and is sure to be a unique and eventful affair. Every year, on Ganesh Chaturthi, many families also invite Lord Ganesha into their homes, in the forms of Ganpati idols. From the Ganesh Sthapna Pooja to daily Ganesh Aarti, there are various rituals that are to be followed while celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi. Here is the complete Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Vidhi, Shubh Muhurat for Ganpati Sthapna, Aarti timings, and everything else you need to know about this auspicious celebration. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Greetings: Latest WhatsApp Stickers, HD Images, New Ganpati Bappa Morya Photos, GIF Messages and SMS to Send During Ganeshotsav.

When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2020?

Ganesh Chaturthi is the annual celebration of Lord Ganesha’s arrival on earth from Kailash Parvat, with his mother Parvati. This festival is celebrated on the Shukla Chaturthi during the Hindu month of Bhadrapada or Avani in Tamil calendars. And this falls on August 22 this year.

Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Muhurat

There are various special aartis and Puja that need to be conducted on this day. On Ganesh Chaturthi, the clay idol of Lord Ganesha is placed on the decorated Mandir, and the muhurta for this Staphna and the puja that follows is extremely significant. This Puja is believed to be preferred during Madhyanha since Lord Ganesha is believed to have been born in the Madhyahna Kala. On August 22, 2020, Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat will be from 11:25 AM to 01:57 PM, with a total duration - 02 Hours 32 Mins.

Chaturthi Tithi Begins - 11:02 PM on Aug 21, 2020

Chaturthi Tithi Ends - 07:57 PM on Aug 22, 2020

Ganesh Chaturthi Puja Vidhi

After the Ganesh Sthapana Puja, around midday, devotees perform a 16-step ritualistic detailed Ganesh Puja which is known as Shodasoparchara Ganpati Puja. This is an essential part of the Ganapati Chaturthi celebration and people often prepare a variety of special delicacies to celebrate this day. The rituals performed are said to be important in making Lord Ganesha feel at home, and people also follow specific aartis and mantras to complete this ritual.

Ganesh Chaturthi Special Delicacies

There are various special sweets and spice delicacies that are prepared for Ganesh Chaturthi. In addition to an array of fresh fruits, that are placed near the idol, people also prepare Til laddoos, Modaks, jaggery ladoos, motichoor ladoo, besan ladoo etc. the steamed modak with jaggery and coconut filling, is one of the most unique and special delicacies that is said to please Lord Ganesha. In the South Indian States, people also make the spicy variant of this modak. Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 Prasad Recipes: Strawberry Modak, Motichur Ladoo, Puran Poli and More, Delicious and Easy Sweet Recipe Ideas for Ganeshotsav (Watch Videos).

How is Ganesh Chaturthi celebrated?

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations are usually particularly grand in Maharashtra. Since the 1920s after Lokmanya Tilak encouraged the community get together on Ganesh Chaturthi, people have been looking forward to Sarvajanik Ganesh pandals, getting together with their friends and family to perform Ganesh Aartis and visiting different pandals to see all the Ganpati idols. However, this year, the festival is set to take a more personalised turn. With social gatherings restricted, many people have turned to eco-friendly Ganesh Idols and are set to bring in this festival with continued valour.

Thanks to eco-friendly Ganapati idol options, many families are all set to also experience a more personal and small scale visarjan, which is sure to make the experience unique. Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations usually go on for 10 days, and the Idol is grandly taken for visarjan on the occasion of Anant Chaturthi. However, people who keep Ganpati at home also opt for one and a half-day, 3 day, 5 day, 6day (Gauri Ganpati) and 7-day visarjans, based on their capabilities, commitments and opportunities. Here’s hoping that Bappa fills our lives with some much-needed positivity and hope. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi!

