The festival of Ganesh Chaturthi is barely a week away. This year Ganesh Chaturthi will begin on August 22. The festive celebrations see people welcoming an idol of Lord Ganesha in their homes and worshipping him for the next few days. People who do not bring in the idols, visit their friends, neighbours or relatives for the festival of Ganpati. This time because of social distancing, not everyone will be able to visit their respective friends and relatives. But you can still send out invitations to people and ask them to join for virtual celebrations, like an aarti over a video call or zoom meetings. We have got you special messages and images which you can send as Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 e-invitations and greetings. When is Ganesh Chaturthi 2020? Know Shubh Muhurat and Important Dates of Gauri Pujan, Ganeshotsav and Anant Chaturdashi This Year.

People make special decorations to place their Ganpati idols in. There are themed decorations too. There are special delicacies prepared for the festivities. It is also a time to get together for many families. But keeping in mind with the social distancing norms, you might have to put on a limit for the guests arriving. The best way to tackle it is to keep a virtual arrangement where people can join in with video calling through the many apps available today. In case you are looking for the text messages to send everyone for invitations, we have got it right here. Scroll on for Ganesh Chaturthi invitation e-invite messages and images.

Message Reads: We cordially invite you to join the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi at our lovely abode. You can join us virtually for Ganpati aarti.

Time: 1.00 PM and 8.00 PM

Click The Link Here:

Message Reads: Just by the presence of Him, All the wishes are fulfilled and obstacles vanish. We invite you to join the celebrations of Ganesh Chaturthi at our home.

Date:

Place:

Time:

Message Reads: May God Bless Us All and Give Us The Strength to Fight With This Crisis Upon Us. We invite you to seek blessings together at our home. Address: Time: Number of People:

These are some examples in which you can send out the invitations for this festive occasion. But while you invite others please be careful of the limit on people that visit. The best and safe way to ensure your and others safety is by having and meeting over virtual calls. Have Happy and Safe Ganesh Chaturthi 2020!

