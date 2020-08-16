One of the most awaited and significant festivals of the Hindus is barely a week away. Yes, we are talking about Ganesh Chaturthi. A festival that worships Lord Ganesha, celebrates his welcoming at home for a certain number of days is marked with great enthusiasm in not just India but also by Indians residing outside. This year Ganesh Chaturthi will be marked on August 22. The ten-day festival which sees the arrival of Lord Ganpati in people's home will end on Anant Chaturdashi, September 1. Ahead of this festival, we tell you all the important dates of Ganeshotsav including Gauri Puja. When is Ganesh Chaturthi in 2020? Know The Beginning Date of The 10-Day Festival of Ganeshotsav In Maharashtra This Year.

Ganeshotsav is a festival of Lord Ganesha. Ganesh Chaturthi marks the arrival of Ganesha on earth from Kailash Parvat. People install idols of Lord Ganpati in their homes or in their colonies and perform worship. There are elaborate celebrations in Ganesh pandals as well, which organise the festive celebrations for 10 days. This time due to the restrictions of Coronavirus, the celebrations will see much less enthusiasm. Many people have also cancelled the festivities this year. People have been asked to observe the festival only at their homes without many guests. There are a specific number of days for which people install the idol of Lord Ganesha. Some people keep it for one day, one and a half day, three days, five days, seven days and ten days. Another celebration of Gauri Poojan is also marked during this festival. We tell you all the dates under. Lalbaughcha Raja Cancels Ganeshotsav 2020 Celebrations: Here's How Chinchpokalicha Chintamani, Ganesh Gallicha Raja and Others Plan to Ring in Ganesh Chaturthi Festival in Mumbai Amid Coronavirus Pandemic in India.

Ganesh Chaturthi Important Dates

Ganesh Chaturthi Begins: August 22, 2020

Gauri Aagman: August 26, 2020

Gauri Ganesh Visarjan: August 27, 2020

Anant Chaturdashi: September 1

Ganesh Chaturthi and Gauri Puja Shubh Muhurat

There is an auspicious timing for performing puja of Ganpati and also Goddess Gauri. The shubh muhurat for Ganesh Chaturthi 2020 begins at 11:06 and will go on till 01:42 PM. Similarly for Gauri Puja, the muhurat is from 01:04 PM to 06:49 PM on August 26, 2020. The visarjan will be on the next day.

This time, the celebrations will be very low-key for this festival, given the rising number of coronavirus cases. People have been urged to go eco-friendly in their celebrations. We urge all our readers to have safe celebrations.

