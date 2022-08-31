Ganesh Chaturthi is observed on the fourth day of Shukla Paksha of the Bhadrapad month of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, this year it will be celebrated on August 31, Wednesday. Ganesh Chaturthi is a ten-day festival that celebrates the arrival of Lord Ganesha on earth from Kailash Parvat with his mother, Goddess Parvati. People bring idols of Lord Ganesha to their homes and pandals and celebrate the festival with great enthusiasm. As you celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi 2022, we at LatestLY bring you Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 images, Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 greetings, Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 HD wallpapers and Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022 messages that you can download and send to one and all. Know Tithi, Shubh Muhurat and Significance of Grand Religious Festival and Cultural Event Celebrations.

The festival celebrates Lord Ganesha as the God of new beginnings and remover of obstacles, as well as the God of wisdom and intelligence. People carry out processions and bring home the idol of Lord Ganesha in a playful mood, dancing and singing around. Here are messages that you can download and send to your friends and family to wish them Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 with WhatsApp status messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Share These Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes and Wallpapers!

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Ganpati Always Be by Your Side in Every Difficulty of Your Life. Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

May Lord Ganesha Bless You!

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes & Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Blissful Ganesh Chaturthi. I Wish Lord Ganpati Visits Your Home With Bags Full of Happiness, Prosperity, and Peace.

Greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi 2022!

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes & Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Vakratunda Mahakaya Surya Koti Samaprabha! Nirvighnam Kuru Me Deva Sarva-Kaaryeshu Sarvadaa! Happy Ganesh Chaturthi.

Wishing You a Very Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022!

Ganesh Chaturthi 2022 Wishes For All (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Blessings of Shree Ganesha Be With You and Your Family Forever! Wishing a Very Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi.

Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi 2022!

Ganeshotsav 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Vinayaka Chaturthi. May Lord Gajaanan Keep Enlightening Our Lives and Always Bless Us.

During the festival, 56 different types of Prasad items are prepared and it is known as chhappan bhog. Each of ten days, a different Prasad is offered to Lord Ganesha and is later distributed among everyone. The Prasad items include modak, motichoor laddoo, puran poli, payasam, etc. The devotees celebrate this occasion by singing the bhajans of Lord Ganesha and dancing to the songs dedicated to him. The songs related to Ganeshotsav can be found in many Bollywood films as well. Send these wishes to one and all on Ganesh Chaturti 2022. Wishing everyone a Happy Ganesh Chaturthi 2022!

