Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chavithi, is a festival in Hinduism celebrating the birth of the elephant-headed deity Lord Ganesha. This festival marks the birth of Lord Ganesha, the remover of obstacles and the harbinger of wisdom and prosperity. Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 falls on August 27. If you are looking for some Vinayaka Chavithi 2025 wishes online or Vinayaka Chavithi wishes in Telugu, here’s a compilation of Vinayaka Chavithi 2025 wishes, Vinayaka Chavithi greetings, Vinayaka Chavithi HD wallpapers, Vinayaka Chavithi 2025 images, Ganesha pics which you can download and share with your family, friends and relatives. You can also download these Vinayaka Chavithi messages and share them as Happy Vinayaka Chavithi 2025 pics with your loved ones to celebrate this auspicious day. Vinayaka Chavithi 2025: Maharashtrian Ukadiche Modak, Goan Nevri and Other Regional Ganesh Chaturthi Prasad Recipes From Across India You Must Try at Home.

During Ganeshotsav, the puja during the Madhyahna Muhurat is considered highly auspicious, as Lord Ganesha is believed to have been born during this period. The festival is marked with the installation of Ganesha's murtis privately in homes and publicly on elaborate pandals. Observances include chanting of Vedic hymns and Hindu texts, such as prayers and vrat. Vinayaka Chavithi Subhakankshalu 2025 Images and Happy Ganesh Chaturthi HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Share WhatsApp Messages, Greetings and Quotes for Loved Ones.

Warm Vinayaka Chavithi 2025 Wishes to Share with Loved Ones

Vinayaka Chavithi Subhakankshalu Messages for Loved Ones (File Image)

Traditional and Modern Ganesh Chaturthi Greetings

Heartfelt Wishes and Greetings on Ganesh Chaturthi (File Image)

Heartfelt WhatsApp Messages to Send on Vinayaka Chavithi

Happy Vinayaka Chavithi 2025 WhatsApp Status and Quotes (File Image)

Short and Sweet Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes for Family and Friends

Traditional Telugu Wishes for Vinayaka Chavithi (File Image)

Inspirational Quotes to Invoke Lord Ganesha’s Blessings

Vinayaka Chavithi Subhakankshalu in Telugu (File Image)

Creative Ganesh Chaturthi Wishes for Social Media Sharing

Facebook and Instagram Captions for Vinayaka Chavithi (File Image)

On the day of Vinayaka Chavithi, devotees of Lord Ganesha worship the deity with great devotion. Vinayaka Chavithi is not just a religious occasion but also a festival of unity, devotion, and cultural richness, celebrated with great enthusiasm across Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Maharashtra, and other parts of India. The festival ends on the tenth day, when the idol of Lord Ganesha is carried in a public procession with music and group chanting, and is then immersed in a nearby body of water such as a river or sea on the day of Ananta Chaturdashi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 27, 2025 08:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).