Ganesh Jayanti 2021: dst grandeur festivities. A lot of people confuse Ganesh Jayanti with Ganesh Chaturthi. Well, both the festivals commemorate the birth of Lord Ganesha – the Lord of wisdom. Well, the truth is otherwise. The occasion of Ganesh Jayanti is celebrated quite comprehensively in Maharashtra and Goa. It is also known as Magha Shukla Chaturthi and Tilkund Chaturthi by many. If you are searching for more details about Ganesh Jayanti 2021, then you can stop exploring as we have it all covered here. At LatestLY, we present all you need to know about 2021 Ganesh Jayanti's observance – its date, significance, auspicious timings, rituals, etc.

What is the date of Ganesh Jayanti 2021?

Ganesh Jayanti is observed on Chaturthi (4th day) during the Shukla Paksha in the month of Magha as per the traditional Hindu calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, it usually falls between January and February. This year, the festive event of Ganesh Jayanti will fall on February 15, i.e., Monday.

What is the shubh muhurat (auspicious timing) of Ganesh Jayanti 2021?

 Ganesha Jayanti 2021 Date – February 15, 2021, i.e., Monday

 Ganesh Chaturthi Tithi Begins – 01:58 AM on February 15, 2021

 Ganesh Chaturthi Tithi Ends – 03:36 AM on Feb 16, 2021

 Madhyahna Ganesha Puja Muhurat – 11:12 AM to 01:28 PM

 Time to avoid Moon sighting – 08:57 AM to 09:16 PM | Duration – 12 Hours 18Mins

What are the rituals to be followed on Ganesh Jayanti?

Devotees observe several rituals on the festive occasion of Ganesh Jayanti. They take an early morning bath with water, which has sesame seeds in it. Many people also observe full-day fasting on this occasion, while others choose for partial fasting only. In the evening, there are many prayers and mantras sung in high praise of Lord Ganesha. People prepare idols of Lord Ganesha with sindoor, turmeric powder, and even with cow dung sometimes. The deity's idols are worshipped in high regards of Lord Ganesha. The idols

are then immersed in water, four days after the festival. Traditional sweets are prepared of til, which are distributed as prasad amongst other people.

What is the significance of Ganesh Jayanti?

It is said that devotees who observe the rituals on this occasion are blessed immensely. People are blessed with health, wealth, knowledge, and prosperity. Lord Ganesha removes all the obstacles of people who follow all the traditions on this auspicious day. The Hindu festival of Ganesha Jayanti is popularly known as Varad Chaturthi. Ganesh Jayanti is one of the most significant festivals for the people of Maharashtra and Goa. The occasion of Ganesh Jayanti is celebrated with much pompous in Uttar Pradesh as well. A lot

of people travel to Moreshwar Temple in Pune on this auspicious occasion.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 15, 2021 11:39 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).