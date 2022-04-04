Gangaur Teej or just Gangaur is a colourful and one of the most important festivals for the people of Rajasthan. This year it will be celebrated on Monday, April 4. Gangaur is also known as Gauri Tritiya. It is celebrated mainly in North Indian states, especially in Rajasthan and some parts of Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana and Gujarat. As you celebrate Gangaur 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated Happy Gangaur 2022 messages, Gangaur images, Gangaur wishes and greetings that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on the festival day. Gangaur Teej 2022: Date, Tritiya Tithi, Gauri Tritiya Rituals and Significance of Celebrating the Festival Dedicated to Maa Parvati & Lord Shiva.

Gana is a synonym for Lord Shiva and Gaur stands for Gauri or Parvati which symbolises saubhagya which means marital bliss. The unmarried women worship Goddess Parvati for being blessed with a good husband and the married ones do so for the good health and wellbeing of their husband. Here are beautiful messages depiction Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Happy Gangaur 2022 with WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

Happy Gangaur (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Swings of Happiness and Joy Bring Along All the Reasons for You to Be Happy And Peaceful. Happy Gangaur Teej 2022 to You and Your Family.

Happy Gangaur (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Auspicious Festival of Gangaur Teej Symbolises a Woman's Love and Sacrifice. Let's Celebrate the Occasion With Happiness! Happy Gauri Tritiya 2022.

Happy Gangaur (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Maa Gaura Aur Shiv Ji Ka Ashirvad Sada Bana Rahe Aur Aapka Yeh Rishta Sada Khushiyon se Meketa Rahe. Gangaur Teej Ke Avsar Par Dher Saari Badhaiyan.

Happy Gangaur (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Swing of Joy Fill Your Heart with Love, Happiness and Abundant Fortune. Happy Gangaur Puja 2022.

Happy Gangaur (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Have a Blessed Gangaur Teej 2022. May You and Your Partner Get Goddess Parvati’s Blessings. Wishing You a Long and Happy Married Life.

The Gangaur festival starts on the first day of the Chaitra month of the Hindu calendar that starts a day after Holi. It continues for 18 days and ends on the third day of Shukla Paksha of Chaitra month. The 18-day period of Gangaur witnesses different Gangaur melas. Here are beautiful messages that you can download and send to all your loved ones to wish them on this day. Wishing everyone Happy Gangaur 2022!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 04, 2022 07:15 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).