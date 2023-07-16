Gatari Amavasya is the no-moon day in the month of Ashad, which precedes the beginning of Shravan for Maharashtrians. Gatari Amavasya 2023 falls on July 17 (Monday). However, Gatari celebrations will commence on Sunday, July 16. While people generally indulge in getting together with friends and family for a day of scrumptious eating and night-long parties. While the scale of Gatari 2023 celebrations is sure to reduce, people are sure to share Happy Gatari Amavasya wishes, Gatari Amavasya 2023 messages, Gatari Jokes & memes, Gatari 2023 WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures. 5 Authentic Maharashtrian Non-Vegetarian Recipes To Put Together a Delicious Meal for Family and Friends.

The celebration of Gatari is unique as it involves indulging in delicious non-vegetarian food, drinks and more right before the month-long festivities of Shravan begin. In the auspicious month of Shravan, people abstain from alcohol and non-vegetarian food, and some go as far as to only eat one meal a day for the entire month. Gatari Amavasya is the party that precedes this holy month that is dedicated to Lord Shiva. Gatari celebrations have therefore been preponed to July 16 since many people do not eat non-vegetarian food on Mondays, which is considered to be Lord Shiva’s Day.

Since Gatari Amavasya is filled with fun parties and scrumptious meals, many people also turn to humour to prepare themselves for this month-long fasting and abstinence. So as we prepare for the month of Shravan, and plan our Gatari menus before that, here are some Happy Gatari Amavasya wishes, Gatari Amavasya 2023 messages, Gatari Jokes & memes, Gatari WhatsApp Stickers and Facebook Status Pictures that you can share with your friends and family.

Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Gatari Amavasya 2023!

