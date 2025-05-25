Geek Pride Day is an annual event that is celebrated every year on May 25 to honour and celebrate geek culture. This day is an initiative to promote geek culture in all its forms—science fiction, fantasy, video games, comic books, anime, technology, and more. According to historical records, the Geek Pride Day initiative originated in Spain in 2006, and over the years, it spread around the world via the Internet. In this article, let’s know more about Geek Pride Day 2025 date, activities, history and the significance of the annual event. Are You a Geek or a Nerd? Know the Difference.

Geek Pride Day 2025 Date

Geek Pride Day 2025 falls on Sunday, May 25.

Geek Pride Day History

According to historical records, Tim McEachern organised unconnected events called Geek Pride Festival and/or Geek Pride Day 1998 to 2000 at a bar in Albany, New York. These events were seen as a prelude to Geek Pride Day. In 2006, Spanish blogger Germán Martínez known as senor Buebo online, organised the first Geek Pride Day celebration. Geek Pride Day was celebrated for the first time in Spain and on the Internet, drawing attention from mainstream media. The biggest event took place in Madrid, where 300 geeks demonstrated their pride together with a human Pac-Man.

Geek Pride Day Significance

Geek Pride Day holds great significance to recognise and celebrate people passionate about tech, science, gaming, comics, and niche fandoms. Geeks are deeply dedicated to their interests and often become experts in them. They are known for their deep enthusiasm, be it for comic books, video games, technology, or science fiction. Geek culture revolves around niche passions. This dedication often leads to rich subcultures where creativity and knowledge flourish.

Geek Pride Day Activities

Geek Pride Day, celebrated on May 25th, is the perfect occasion to embrace and showcase your inner geek. Popular activities include hosting a sci-fi or fantasy movie marathon, rewatching classics like Star Wars or The Lord of the Rings. Many geeks also indulge in cosplay, dressing up as their favourite characters from video games, comics, or films. Board games, tabletop RPGs like Dungeons & Dragons, or retro video game tournaments are also great ways to celebrate. Star Wars Day 2025 Quotes and ‘May the 4th Be With You’ Images: Share Wishes, HD Wallpapers, Iconic Sayings, GIFs and Messages on May the Fourth.

For the more tech-inclined, coding challenges, science experiments, or attending a fan convention can make the day even more memorable. Whether solo or with friends, Geek Pride Day is all about celebrating your passions unapologetically.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 25, 2025 05:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).