Families bear the brunt of the novel coronavirus pandemic. As the anchors of the family, parents have the responsibility of protecting their families from harm and caring for children. At the same time, they also have to continue their work responsibilities. To acknowledge that Global Day of Parents is celebrated on June 1 every year. It is a UN observance. This day also gives us an opportunity to express the love and affection that we feel towards our parents.

Global Parents Day 2021 Theme:

Every year, Global Parents Day has a different theme. The theme for 2021 is “Appreciate all parents throughout the world”. The theme is the endorsement of struggles and sacrifices of parents towards their children. WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIFs, SMS, Instagram Stories And Messages to Share With Your Mother And Father.

Global Parents Day History:

"During the 1980s, the United Nations began focusing attention on the issues related to the family. In 1983, based on the recommendations of the Economic and Social Council, the Commission for Social Development in its resolution on the Role of the family in the development process (1983/23) requested the Secretary-General to enhance awareness among decision-makers and the public of the problems and needs of the family, as well as of effective ways of meeting those needs," UN said.

In 2012, the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) proclaimed June 1 as the Global Day of Parents to honour parents throughout the world. You can celebrate this day, thanking your parents for their support.

