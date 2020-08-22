Go Topless Day, also known as National Go Topless Day or International Go Topless Day is an annual event, which significantly held in the United States of America. The day is observed in support of the right of women to go topless in public on gender-equality grounds. Go Topless Day 2020 is on August 23. It is a revolutionary event where women from all walks of life, participates and dare to bare their chest in public. Protests, rallies and marches are held to recognise women’s right to go topless. There is an essential history and significance, behind selecting the day and celebrating it annually. In this article, we bring you Go Topless Day date, its history, significance and everything else that you must know about this day.

Go Topless Day 2020 Date

The annual event was started by a US-based organisation called Go Topless in 2007. The day was introduced by Claude Vorilhon, leader of the Raelian Movement, a UFO religion. Go Topless Day is scheduled for the Sunday, nearest to August 26, which is observed as Women’s Equality Day, the date when in 1920 women’s suffrage was approved. Every year, the date for Go Topless Day changes, depending on this reason. Go Topless Day 2020 is on August 23, Sunday nearest to August 26. Ocean City Ban on Topless Women at Beach Upheld by Judge, but Should Society Differentiate Between Male and Female Breasts?

Go Topless Day History and Significance

Go Topless Day was founded in response to the arrest of Phoenix Feeley, (Jill Coccaro), a topless activist who was arrested for being topless in public in 2005, in New York. The city settled with Feeley for $29,000 stating that topless is illegal there. “As long as men are allowed to be topless in public, women should have the same constitutional right. Or else, men should have to wear something to hide their chests,” says Claude Vorilhon.

In 2007, Go Topless Day was founded by Vorilhon. The event encourages women to go topless in public. Protests and pride parades are held every year in US cities, including New York, Toronto, Vancouver, Los Angeles, Paris, and Berlin. Women have been legally allowed to go topless in public in NYC since 1992. The protest not only sees females going topless, but also men, sometimes, wearing bikini tops to stand in support with the women.

Go Topless notes that the majority of states in the US have been given top freedom, a dozen or so states are still ambiguous on the matter. Again, some cities have local ordinances forbidding the practice.

