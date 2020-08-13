Goga Navami 2020 or Goga Jayanti is today, August 13. Every year, it falls on the ninth day of the Krishna Paksha or dark waning, the fortnight of the Bhadrapad month of the Hindu calendar. Goggaji, also spelt as Guggaji was the disciple of Guru Gorakhnath. His other name is Raja Mandlik. During Goga Navami, various rituals are being followed, including snake worshipping as Gogaji was believed to be the master of the serpent species. As we celebrate the day, in this article, we bring you Goga Navami 2020 HD images and wallpapers for free download online. These devotional wishes and messages perfectly capture the essence of the holy day. You can download Goga Jayanti 2020 HD images, wishes and Facebook messages given below, and share it along with WhatsApp stickers and GIFs to send greetings on Goga Navami 2020.

People who hail from Rajashtan, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh worship Goga Ji Maharaj. He was a Rajpur prince, blessed with divine powers. Although the celebration of Goga Jayanti 2020 will be different because of the pandemic, the spirit remains the same. You can make Goga Jayanti 2020 special by sharing these HD images and wallpapers with your friends and family. Download Goga Jayanti 2020 HD images and wallpapers for free online and send it along with WhatsApp stickers, Facebook messages, wishes and other Instagram post to celebrate Goga Navami 2020. Durga Puja 2020: Pandal Organisers in Kolkata to Opt For App And Social Media Channels to Live Stream Puja to Devotees Amid COVID-19 Pandemic.

How to Download Goga Navami 2020 WhatsApp Stickers?

Like all the other major events, for Goga Navami 2020 too, WhatsApp has unveiled many stickers and images for its users. All those who have an Android smartphone can visit the Play Store app or click HERE to download the latest Goga Jayanti 2020 WhatsApp stickers. We hope that the above Goga Navami 2020 HD images and wallpapers will be useful to you while celebrating the day dedicated to Goga Ji Maharaj.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2020 02:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).