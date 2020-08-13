Kolkata, August 13: Durga puja is one one of the biggest festival in West Bengal and pandal organisers are worried on how to conduct the large scale celebrations amid the coronavirus pandemic. According to a Times of India report, Durga puja pandal organisers have decided to live stream the puja, in order to avoid crowding in the pandals.

Several pandals have decided to live stream the puja with the help of apps and their social media pages for those who can't visit the pandals amid the several restrictions imposed due to COVID-19 pandemic. Some of these pandals are in talks with developers to make the app, while the other pandals will use their social media pages to live stream the puja. Durga Puja 2020 in West Bengal Likely to be a Low-Key Affair As Kolkata Pujo Committees Fear Sponsorship Loss & Budget Reduction Amid COVID-19 Lockdown.

The online route has also given clubs opportunities to get advertisers and sponsorship. The online medium will be used to highlight those companies that go for pandal branding" thus giving enough visibility to those advertisers who come on board.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 13, 2020 01:17 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).