Good Friday 2020 HD Images & Wallpapers For Free Download Online: Photos of Jesus Christ And Cross to Share Ahead of Easter

Good Friday is a Christian observance that commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus. The day is observed across countries with prayers. Good Friday falls in the Holy Week as a part of Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday. Various denominations of Christians visit churches and offer prayers in remembrance of Jesus who endured pain on the cross and died for the sins of people. Good Friday 2020 falls on April 10, while observances have been curtailed to maintain social distancing due to the coronavirus outbreak, you send these thoughts and messages to remember the observance. As we observe Good Friday 2020, we bring to you Good Friday HD images and wallpaper for free download online. It also includes Good Friday WhatsApp messages, Jesus Christ photos, GIFs and images of the Cross which you can send your near and dear ones. Good Friday 2020 HD Images With Quotes: WhatsApp Messages, SMS And GIF Greetings to Send on the Day Commemorating Jesus' Crucifixion.

According to the Bible, Jesus was beaten and crucified on Calvary mountain in 33AD by Roman soldiers following the rules of the authorities. According to Christian beliefs, Jesus rose from the dead on the third day. Christians observe the day of crucifixion as Good Friday and the following Sunday as Easter. Easter 2020 falls on April 12. On Good Friday, churches organise dramas depicting Jesus Christ's life, especially the events leading to his crucifixion. Meanwhile, here are Good Friday 2020 HD Images, Wallpaper, Photos of Jesus Christ for free download. Good Friday 2020: Here’s Why You Should Not Say A ‘Happy Good Friday’ To Your Christian Friends.

"Jesus Christ Bore All in Silence Because He Accepted Us in Him. I Hope We Can Return the Same to Him."

“May Your Faith in God, Bring Peace to Your Hearth & New Hope in Your Live. May God Always Bless You!”

"Good Friday Is Beautiful Because It Reminds Us That We Matter to the Great Lord. Have a Divine Good Friday!"

“May This Good Friday Start With Fasting & Prayers so That We Can Bring God’s Mercy & Forgiveness on All Mankind. Let’s Pray Together.”

"Easter Is a Time When God Turned the Inevitability of Death Into the Invincibility of Life."

According to the Bible, Jesus washed the feet of his disciples ahead of Last Supper. Going by the teachings, many priests wash the feet of church attendees as a part of the service remembering Jesus' actions. Many churches also participate in Veneration of the Cross, a ceremony in which Christians kneel before the cross and affirm their faith. Parades are held in countries like Italy, Spain, Malta, The Philippines, and India held parades. The day is observed by following varying traditions in different regions. We hope you observe the day at home with your family and closed ones.