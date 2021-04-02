Good Friday 2021 is here and this year the day falls on April 2. Good Friday is observed as a public holiday in India. The occasion of Good Friday commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ and his subsequent death at Cavalry, outside Jerusalem. This event is marked on the Friday that precedes Easter Sunday. The festival of Good Friday is also observed as Great Friday, and Black Friday in different parts of the world. In Germany, the day is observed as Karfreitag or 'Sorrowful Friday' in German. While in Spain, Good Friday is known as Viernes Santo or 'Holy or Sacred Friday'. Meanwhile, you have arrived at the right page, if you are looking for Good Friday 2021 HD images, messages, Holy Week wallpapers,SMS, GIF greetings and WhatsApp messages to commemorates the crucifixion of Jesus Christ.

Good Friday is the 6th day of Holy Week. Good Friday is observed a day after Maundy Thursday and a day before the Easter Vigil. The term ‘good’ in the name of Good Friday holiday means pious or holy. The event of Good Friday is observed because on this day, the Judas had betrayed Jesus Christ, and the latter was crucified. This holiday is considered more of a mourning day.

This year due to the coronavirus pandemic, many outdoor function and procession will not take place as per lock down guidelines. However, you can keep the spirit of this observation alive by sending out Good Friday 2021 quotes to your relatives along with HD Jesus Christ images with cross, wallpapers, WhatsApp messages and SMS which is available for free download below.

Good Friday 2021 Messages

WhatsApp Message Reads: Hope Our Saviour Bless You Always and You Give Him the Most Superior Place in Your Heart. Have a Holy Good Friday With Your Dear Ones.

Good Friday 2021 HD Images

WhatsApp Message Reads: He Hung, Bled and Died Proving His Love for Us. Nothing Can Beat His Sacrifice for Humankind. I Hope We Can Hold the Faith He Deserves. Good Friday.

Good Friday 2021 Quotes

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You All a Blessed and Beatified Good Friday With the Hope That God’s Great Love Will Remain Unchanged for You. Make the Most of This Good Friday With Family and Prayers.

Good Friday 2021 Messages

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sacrifice of Our Saviour Be the Inspiration for You To Go Forward and Follow the Light of Redemption. Have a Blissful Time on This Holy Easter Friday!

Good Friday 2021 Images

WhatsApp Message Reads: I’m Praying to Lord That He Keeps You Safe Always and Surrounds Your Life With Eternal Love and Happiness. Wishing You a Holy Good Friday!

People observe worship services, vigil services, fasting, prayers, mass, and church services, marking the celebrations of Good Friday. Some many charitable activities and drives take place on this day, where alms are distributed amongst the poor on Good Friday.

